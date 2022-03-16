The St. Patrick’s Day breakfast hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris has been canceled after her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19, The Journal reports.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is in Washington, DC this week ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, was set to attend Thursday morning’s event at the Naval Observatory, the official residence of the US Vice President.

The Vice President's breakfast has been a longstanding tradition for when Ireland's Taoiseach visits Washington, DC for St. Patrick's Day. Last year, however, Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the St. Patrick's Day events in Washington, DC virtually due to the pandemic.

According to The Journal, the cancellation of the Vice President's St. Patrick’s Day breakfast means that the Taoiseach’s first meeting on March 17 will be the Speaker's Lunch on Capitol Hill, where he is set to meet with senior members of Congress.

Later in the day, the Taoiseach is set to meet with US President Joe Biden, who is not considered a close contact of the Second Gentleman, CNN reports.

Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary to the Vice President, said in a statement yesterday, March 15: “Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s [Equal Pay Day] event.

“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test.”

Emhoff said on Twitter that he has mild symptoms and encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted:

I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted. If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait. https://t.co/6bYZT38osN — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) March 15, 2022

Vice President Harris added that her husband is "doing fine" and that she will continue to test.

Earlier today, the @SecondGentleman tested positive for COVID-19. Doug is doing fine and we are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. I have tested negative and will continue to test. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 16, 2022

On Wednesday, the Taoiseach is taking part in a series of economic engagements including a Women in Business Executive roundtable, a US Chamber of Commerce and Science Foundation Ireland event, and the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala, which President Biden is expected to attend.

Great opportunity to meet ambitious Irish companies like Glanbia, Kerrygold and Icon investing in US at ⁦@Entirl⁩ event in Washington DC. Ireland is one of the biggest sources of FDI in US - some exciting plans for further growth. ⁦@IDAIRELAND⁩ pic.twitter.com/xd10JUof3e — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 16, 2022