Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in the US this week ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on St. Patrick's Day.

“On March 17, President Joe Biden will host Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, for a bilateral meeting and Shamrock presentation at the White House, continuing a longstanding St. Patrick’s Day tradition," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The leaders will reaffirm the close and historic partnership between the United States and Ireland and the extraordinary bonds between our people. They will discuss their countries’ contributions to the international effort to support the people of Ukraine and to impose costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified war.

"They will also talk about a range of global issues and shared priorities, including combatting the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, strengthening global health security, tackling the climate crisis, and working together on the United Nations Security Council.

“In addition, they will discuss their continued support for the Good Friday Agreement (also known as the Belfast Agreement).

“Vice President Kamala Harris will host the Taoiseach for a breakfast at the Naval Observatory on March 17.”

Speaking ahead of his meeting with Biden, Martin said: "Obviously we will discuss the Ukrainian crisis, that will be a key one.

"I think the importance of President Biden's agenda from the outset of really doing everything we possibly can to support democracies and human rights - which I think he has called out at the commencement of his presidency, when he said the world is polarising between democracies and authoritarian regimes.

"It's an opportunity to reset the Irish-US economic, and how that's maturing and evolving in respect of the number of Irish companies who are investing in the US - creating jobs in the US.

"And of course the American multinational companies who make such an enormous contribution to the Irish economy."

Newstalk notes: “It is hotly rumoured a visit to Ireland by the President will be confirmed this week as part of Thursday's festivities.”

The Irish Examiner reports that on Tuesday, March 15, the Taoiseach will attend a cultural program that includes lunch for Congressman Richie Neal, a ceremony in honor of John Hume, a Tourism Ireland reception, and a special performance of Riverdance.

On Wednesday, March 16, the Taoiseach will take part in a series of economic engagements including a Women in Business Executive roundtable, a US Chamber of Commerce and Science Foundation Ireland event, and the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala.