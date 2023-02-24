Michael Flatley signaled his support for An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) on February 22 ahead of the opening night of a string of shows at Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre marking the 25th anniversary of "Lord of the Dance."

“Whatever it is, I know they are great people and they will get to the bottom of it," Flatley told Evoke.ie when asked about the so-called 'feis-fixing' scandal.

"I'm confident.”

CLRG, the oldest and largest competitive Irish dance organization in the world, is understood to still be conducting 44 disciplinary hearings after shocking cheating allegations came to light in October.

"This is not a time for us to desert them, this a time to stand behind them," Flately, the first American to win a world title at CLRG's Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne (World Irish Dancing Championships), added.

"For the last 50 years, they have brought Irish dancing to where it is, they've kept it alive and they kept these little dancers learning to dance each day.

"So whatever it is, I ask God to give them the strength to fix it, to make it better for the next 50 years.

“They have all my support.”

Previously, Flatley, who sponsors some CLRG events, told RTÉ Radio that it's "disgraceful to take advantage of the innocence of a child," but commended CLRG for the work they've done in promoting and preserving Irish dance.

Flatley, 64, was making his first red carpet appearance on Wednesday since he revealed he was on the mend after an "aggressive" cancer diagnosis.

"I feel fantastic," Flatley told RTÉ News. "I'm a fighter and I'll get through this, I'm absolutely confident.

"But one day at a time, it's one day at a time."

Born and raised in Chicago, Flatley is largely credited with helping launch Irish dance into the mainstream when he starred alongside Jean Butler in the Eurovision Song Contest interval program "Riverdance" in 1994.

"Riverdance" was later turned into a smash-hit full-length production, and Flatley went on to choreograph and star in Irish dance productions "Lord of the Dance," "Feet of Flames," and "Celtic Tiger."

Speaking with RTÉ News on Wednesday ahead of the anniversary show's Dublin debut, Flatley said: "Doesn't get any better than this. I feel fabulous.

"This is, for me, top of the world, coming home to Ireland. All of the dancers are so pumped and excited to get in front of the Irish audience one more time.

"It's a blessing, and I thank god for that."

25 Years of Standing Ovations! A night filled with love and joy ❤️ 📸 Brian McEvoy #lordofthedance #michaelflatley... Posted by Michael Flatley on Thursday, February 23, 2023

"Lord of the Dance" first premiered at The Point in Dublin in 1996. On Wednesday, Flatley assembled the original "dream team" cast of the production, and noted that none of the troupe members who are currently touring had even been born when the Irish dance show first debuted.

Ushering in the next generation of Irish dance stars, Flatley invited a select number of young Irish dancers for a mini-performance on opening night.