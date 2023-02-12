Glucksman Ireland House will hold its 11th annual dinner gala on Monday, February 27, at NYU’s Kimmel Center, marking 30 years as the home of Irish and Irish-American studies at New York University.

The event will honor four leaders in the fields of education, business and philanthropy, arts, and journalism, respectively. Bob McCann, celebrated philanthropist, and Wall Street executive, will receive the Lewis L. Glucksman Leadership Award. Edna O’Brien, an international prize-winning author, will receive the Seamus Heaney Award for Arts and Letters.

Maureen Dowd, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, will receive the Pete Hamill Award for Journalistic Excellence. Andrew Hamilton, NYU’s 16th president, will receive a special Academic Excellence Award in recognition of his outstanding service to the university and his support of Glucksman Ireland House.

Over the past decade, Glucksman Ireland House has honored luminaries of Ireland and Irish America including Loretta Brennan Glucksman, Pete Hamill, Michael “Buzzy” O'Keeffe, Peter Quinn, Ted Smyth, Niall O'Dowd, Paul Muldoon, Carl Shanahan, Alice McDermott, Jim Rooney, Colm Toibin, Domhnall Slattery, President Mary McAleese, Anne Finucane, Dan Barry, and Ruth Negga.

Lewis L. (Lew) Glucksman, a veteran of Wall Street and an international philanthropist, founded Glucksman Ireland House with Loretta Brennan Glucksman in 1993.

Heaney, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1995, was fêted at the first Glucksman Ireland House gala in 2013.

Hamill, renowned journalist and commentator on New York, was a longstanding member of the Glucksman Ireland House advisory board and a generous supporter of all of its activities.

Proceeds from the gala allow Glucksman Ireland House under its director, Professor Kevin Kenny, to advance the study of Irish history, culture, and literature by supporting dynamic public programs, facilitating important publications, and documenting Irish experiences through the Archives of Irish America and the Black, Brown, and Green Voices project.

The program will feature entertainment by musicians Joanie Madden and Cherish the Ladies, who will perform a special program dedicated to the late Dr. Mick Moloney.

For information, contact ireland.gala@nyu.edu or call 212-998-3950.

