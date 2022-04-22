Glucksman Ireland House, NYU’s home for the study of Ireland and the Irish diaspora, held its 10th annual dinner gala at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Plaza on April 11.

The gala, an annual fixture on the New York calendar, celebrates the best in Irish literature and arts, journalism, and philanthropy.

The evening raises awareness and funds to support the study of Irish history, culture, and literature, the publication of leading research, convening of public lectures, and the documentation of Irish American experiences through the Archives of Irish America, and the Black, Brown, and Green Voices project.

Gorgeous night celebrating @GIHNYU at our 10th Annual Gala at The Rainbow Room. Many congratulations to honorees @mikebarnicle, Ruth Negga, and Eugene McQuade! pic.twitter.com/7t7INRKebG — Caroline B. Heafey (@_cheafey) April 12, 2022

Each year, Glucksman Ireland House bestows three awards: the Seamus Heaney Award for Arts and Letters, the Lewis L. Glucksman Award for Leadership, and the Pete Hamill Award for Journalistic Excellence.

This year’s Glucksman Award honoree was Eugene M. McQuade, chairman of The Ireland Funds America and the retired CEO of Citibank.

Oscar nominee Ruth Negga received the Heaney Award, and award-winning print and broadcast journalist Mike Barnicle was the recipient of the Hamill Award.

Philanthropist Loretta Brennan Glucksman and New York Times reporter Dan Barry presented awards to McQuade and Barnicle, respectively.

It was my honor to present @mikebarnicle with the Pete Hamill Award at the @GIHNYU gala Monday night, while @maureendowd, @WillieGeist and others cheered. Richly deserved, pal, and the perfect way to remember Pete. pic.twitter.com/jPBXPpJMwo — Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) April 13, 2022

Negga was unable to attend in person, as she is currently making her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth in "Macbeth." Writer Colum McCann presented her award which she accepted through a pre-recorded video.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised the work of Glucksman Ireland House and paid tribute to the honorees via video from Dublin.

Ted Smyth, president of the Glucksman House Advisory Board; Kevin Kenny, director of Glucksman House; Dean Antonio Merlo; and Glucksman House alumna Samantha Haddad also delivered remarks.

Maureen Dowd of The New York Times, MSNBC’s Willie Geist and Nicolle Wallace were in attendance along with leading scholars, faculty, and administration from Glucksman Ireland House and NYU, senior members of the Irish American community, and diplomatic representatives from Ireland and the U.K.

The evening concluded with a musical performance by the Joanie Madden Ensemble.

*This column first appeared in the April 20 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.