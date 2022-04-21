The Global Irish Festival Series was re-launched in New York this week by Ireland's Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, TD Colm Brophy.

The series aims to encourage the Irish diaspora to return home to visit Ireland and provides funding and support, through Local Authorities, for events that tap into international diaspora networks.

A joint initiative between Fáilte Ireland and Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, the Global Irish Festival Series was first launched in 2018 with events in Donegal and Limerick but was on hiatus throughout the pandemic.

This year, the series is being expanded with events taking place along the Wild Atlantic Way in Mayo, Donegal, Limerick, and Kerry.

The series places Ireland’s counties at the center of an effort to connect with their diasporas, and to build new relationships and ties that can boost tourism opportunities in each of Ireland’s counties.

“Festivals play a key role in delivering memorable visitor experiences and providing both overseas and domestic visitors with a unique reason to choose a destination," Minister Brophy said at the NYC launch of the Global Irish Festival Series on Wednesday.

"This year, the Global Irish Festival Series takes place along the Wild Atlantic Way and it is wonderful to see its return after a two-year gap.”

During his two-day visit to New York, Minister Brophy met with a number of Irish and Irish American organizations and was able to see firsthand the community-based support measures put in place through the Irish Government’s Emigrant Support Programme.

He said afterward: “Our links with our Irish communities abroad are vital and it is important that we support the bonds of heritage and affinity, retaining the relationship between Ireland and her diaspora."

Announcing the return of the Global Irish Festival Series last week, Fáilte Ireland unveiled details about the upcoming events in Mayo, Limerick, Donegal, and Kerry.

Home to Mayo

The 2022 Global Irish Festival Series will kick off in Mayo with Home to Mayo, a series of events incorporating existing festivals from May 1 -31 celebrating Mayo’s rich history and natural heritage.

Highlights include the award-winning Mayo Manchester Tradfest, a week-long celebration of traditional Irish music, song, and dance, featuring over 100 performers and multiple events in major towns across the county.

Visitors will also have the chance to trace their family history through the Mayo Genealogy Festival, Celebrating and Finding our Mayo Roots.

More information is available on HomeToMayo.ie

Donegal Connect

In Donegal, Donegal Connect will take place from September 23 - 25, offering visitors a diverse itinerary of food, genealogy, sport, business, arts, and culture. Highlights include the Tipp O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards and a spectacular carnival showcase against the stunning backdrop of the Inishowen peninsula.

More information will be available soon on Donegal.ie.

Global Limerick

Global Limerick will take place from September 16 to October 31 and will feature the world-famous Richard Harris International Film Festival celebrating the unique talent of Richard Harris in the city where he was born and raised and showcasing the work of young filmmakers from Ireland and across the world.

The Pigtown Food and Culture Series, inspired by Limerick’s world-renowned bacon industry, is a 3-week celebration of themed food and cultural events, tours and trails, and the annual Pigtown Parade on the streets of Limerick.

More information will be available soon on Limerick.ie.

An Turas Mór – The Journey Home

And closing the Global Irish Festival Series, An Turas Mór – The Journey Home will take place in Kerry from October 1 - 31.

Featuring established world-class festivals such as the Dingle Food Festival and the iQuest Adventure Series, there is plenty on offer for all festival-goers from the high-octane sport enthusiast to the foodie connoisseur.

More information is available on HomecomingKerry.com.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.