Election Day has come and gone in the US, but many Irish stars made their preference loud and clear on the eve of the vote – Joe Biden was their guy.

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe couldn’t have been clearer in her Monday AM tweet to her 487.8K followers: “Lovely Americans -- please vote this man out. And before you say stay out of our politics, IF his narcissism and dangerous anti-science rhetoric and anti-climate crisis stance didn’t seep out past American borders and infect the rest of the world I would but it does .. #VoteBiden,” she pleaded.

Caitriona also took aim at South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham who was in the political battle of his life against Jaime Harrison. “This dinosaur has got to go,” she tweeted in response to a video of Graham telling young women that there’s a place for them in America “if you are pro-life” and follow “traditional family structure.”

We don’t have to tell you how Sinead O’Connor would vote if she could…Biden all the way. Sinead spent her days leading up to the election re-tweeting anti-Trump stuff and throwing in a few “f” bombs of her own.

Niall Horan told his nearly 41 million Twitter followers, “I wish I could vote in this election,” and nearly half a million of them wished he could too. Niall has made his anti-Trump views well-known in the past, so that’s another one in the Joe camp.

Last month, Liam Neeson said that he “couldn’t wait” to see Trump dumped. And though Pierce Brosnan has praised Trump’s handling of the economy, he’s also railed against his environmental policies.

Not sure if there are any Irish celebs who are known Trumpsters. Conor McGregor certainly was in January, when he called Trump a “phenomenal president, quite possibly the USA GOAT.” Conor did a live Q&A on Twitter on Sunday and many questioners asked if he was for Trump or Biden, but he didn’t respond.