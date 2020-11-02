Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has just purchased a beautiful new €800,000 ($934,200) home in West Cork.

The 26-year-old Irish actress reportedly bought the Ballydehob property after holidaying in the scenic area with her mother Monica.

Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe auctioneers is believed to have been the selling agent for the property, which was on the market previously for almost €800,000 but was sold off-market.

According to the listing, the stone faced, traditional style residence comes with an adjacent building on a 1.25 acre plot running to the foreshore.

The stunning two-bedroom coastal home lies in the Foilnamuch townland about 5kms from Ballydehob.

The Golden Globe winner and four-time Oscar nominee joins other celebrities, including Jeremy Irons and Graham Norton, who have homes in the area.

The Hollywood star sold her home in Greystones, Co Wicklow for just over €1.6m ($1.87m) last year, reports The Southern Star.

Ronan was born in the Bronx, New York, to Irish parents Paul and Monica Ronan. The family returned to Ireland when Saoirse was three years old.

She has said previously: "I’m always going to be in Ireland in some capacity. It’s my home. My family is there and my dog is there. So I can go anywhere in the world knowing I have a lovely place to come back to.”

However, according to the Irish Examiner, Ronan may have to wait to visit and move into her new home as new COVID-19 travel restrictions have just been implemented in Ireland.

Ronan's latest film, "Ammonite," is set to release this month. Set in the 1840s, the film is inspired by the life of paleontologist Mary Anning, played by Kate Winslet, who finds love with Charlotte Murchison (Ronan).