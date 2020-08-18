Here are some fun facts about our favorite leading lady in Tinseltown, Saoirse Ronan.

Saoirse Ronan is just 26 years old, would you believe! At a time when most people are really digging in to figure out their careers and adult selves, Ronan, the star of films like Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and The Lovely Bones, has already been nominated for four Academy Awards, won a Golden Globe, and we couldn't be more proud of her.

Here are five facts you must know about Saoirse Ronan:

How do you pronounce Saoirse Ronan's name?

Despite her fame, most interviewers devote plenty of time to how unusual her name is and the correct way to pronounce it.

Saoirse, which means "freedom" or "liberty" in Irish, has traditionally been pronounced "SEER-shə," but Ronan has her own pronunciation: "Saoirse, like 'inertia'."

Where was Saoirse Ronan born?

Saoirse Ronan was born in the Bronx, New York, to Paul and Monica Ronan, making her a dual citizen of the US and Ireland. She has been open about the value she places on this, as well as her parents' initial undocumented status.

"My mum was a nanny, and she was adamant that she was going to have me there so I wouldn’t ever have to go through the tough time that they had in order to get their visas," she said in a 2015 interview with The Telegraph.

"I’m blessed in that I can just move to New York or LA if I want. Even when it comes to work, I don’t have to worry about visas. So thanks, Mum!"

The family moved back to Ireland when Ronan was three years old.

Has Saoirse Ronan won an Oscar?

Saoirse Ronan has not won an Oscar.... yet!

At only 13 years old in 2008, Ronan was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Briony Tallis in the film 'Atonement,' making her the 13th youngest actor ever nominated for one the major categories at the Academy Awards.

Flash forward a few years as Ronan has been thrice again nominated, ALL three times in the Best Leading Actress category, for 2008's 'Brooklyn', 2016's 'Lady Bird', and 2019's "Little Women."

Did Saoirse Ronan give Ed Sheeran a tattoo?

Not exactly - Saoirse Ronan did, however, offer a handwriting sample for Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' inspired tattoo, but spelled it wrong!

As the story goes, Ronan starred in the music video for Sheeran's song Galway Girl. Part of the experience was Sheeran getting a tattoo of the song title in Ronan's handwriting, but she brilliantly decided it would be way more funny spelled "Galway Grill."

Despite initially acting like he was caught unaware, Ronan set the record straight that it was all intentional.

Who is Saoirse Ronan's best friend?

Saoirse Ronan's best friend is Eileen O'Higgins - her 'Brooklyn' co-star!

When Ronan won her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a musical or comedy for Lady Bird, she began her acceptance speech by saying: "I just want to say how inspirational it is to be in this room tonight. I'm here with my best friend, Eileen..."

Naturally, everyone was curious about who Eileen was and how she was lucky enough to be Ronan's BFF. As it turns out, Eileen is Eileen O'Higgins, who acted alongside Ronan in Brooklyn, as her friend Nancy.

It wasn't the first time Ronan gave Eileen a shout-out - she also noted in numerous interviews that Eileen was the first person she called when she found out she was nominated for an Oscar for Brooklyn. Best friends share and support!

Check out this brief, deleted scene from "Brooklyn" featuring Saoirse Ronan and Eileen O'Higgins:

