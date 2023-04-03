Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State, will speak at an event on Saturday, April 15 at the Queen's Film Theatre at Queen's University Belfast marking the television screening of a documentary about journalist Lyra McKee, who was murdered in Derry in 2019.

Clinton, who will be in Northern Ireland with her husband Bill to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, will be joined by ex-Women’s Coalition leader Monica McWilliams to discuss the film directed by Alison Millar.

"Lyra" was produced in association with HiddenLight Productions, which was co-founded by Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea.

Hillary, who is Chancellor at Queen's University Belfast, said last year: "HiddenLight decided to partner on the film because we are about celebrating the best in humanity and in journalism, and Lyra represents both.

"With the Good Friday Agreement under threat, the film could not be more timely and is an important watch for anyone concerned about peace in Northern Ireland.”

The documentary, which will air on Channel 4 on April 8, features voice recordings from Lyra McKee's mobile phone in addition to video footage provided by her family.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Lyra McKee was fatally shot by dissident republicans while covering riots in Derry in April 2019. Her death caused outrage across the island of Ireland.

Her sister Nichola McKee Corner told the Belfast Telegraph that McKee's murder was proof that full peace "hasn't been achieved in Northern Ireland."

"She was the 160th conflict-related death since the signing of the agreement. We are living in an incomplete peace. There is no doubt that thousands of lives have been saved because of the outworkings of the Good Friday Agreement," McKee Corner said.

Director Alison Millar described McKee's death as a "sharp puncture" to many people in Northern Ireland.

"The film is an urgent story that reflects life today in contemporary Northern Ireland as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement. Lyra’s story and work represents her generation and reminds us why we cannot allow the dark shadows of the past to return."

Millar's film has already won a number of national and international awards, including the audience award at the Cork Film Festival and the Tim Hetherington Award at Sheffield's documentary festival.