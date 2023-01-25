Hillary Clinton, the Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast and the former US Secretary of State, is encouraging female students in the US to apply for the 2023-2024 scholarship named in her honor.

Clinton said that as Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, she is "offering an exceptional student a scholarship to help change our world.

"If you'd like to travel to Northern Ireland to study politics, conflict transformation, or human rights, this opportunity is for you."

As Chancellor of @QUBelfast, I'm offering an exceptional student a scholarship to help change our world. If you'd like to travel to Northern Ireland to study politics, conflict transformation or human rights, this opportunity is for you. https://t.co/heRl3iEcaa #LoveQUB pic.twitter.com/jvdmeEsos2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2023

The Hillary Rodham Clinton Award for Peace and Reconciliation provides a full tuition-fee waiver to an exceptional female student from the US who wishes to pursue study in a field related to politics, conflict transformation, or human rights.

The five MA programs covered by the award include LLM Human Rights Law, MA Conflict Transformation and Social Justice, MA Global Security and Borders, MA Politics, and MA Violence, Terrorism and Security.

QUB says that the award, created in the former Senator’s name, "honors Clinton's long-standing commitment to peace, stability, and education."

Applications for the Hillary Rodham Clinton Award for Peace and Reconciliation opened in September and will close on January 27, with winners announced in March.

Emily Bishko, the 2022 recipient of the Hillary Rodham Clinton Award for Peace and Reconciliation, is studying International Human Rights Law at QUB and says the Award made her experience possible.

Clinton received an honorary degree from QUB in 2018 and was appointed the 11th Chancellor of the university in 2020. Clinton "has strong links with Queen’s and Northern Ireland, especially because of her outstanding contribution to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland," QUB says.

Other scholarships available to US students at Queen's University Belfast include Marshall Scholarships, Mitchell Scholarships, Fulbright Commission Scholarships,

Hillary Rodham Clinton Early Career Fellowship, Institute of Irish Studies Mary McNeill Scholarship, Queen's Scholarships for students from USA, North America Future Leaders Award, and The Norman Houston Award.