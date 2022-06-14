The final round of our travel survey is here! This time our readers share their favorite spa hotels in Ireland.

Ireland has some of the most amazing hotel spas in the world – in medieval castles, in the center of forests, and in the middle of national parks along tranquil rivers.

They can come with such amenities like outdoor seaweed baths, pet-friendly accommodations, and even sports a bar with Europe’s largest collection of whiskey. Most importantly, they should be a peaceful place for you to relax and unwind and fit with the personal touch you are looking for.

Recently Irish Central and Ireland of the Welcomes magazine conducted a travel survey in which we asked – "Do you have a favorite Spa Hotel in Ireland? "

We've selected the six top responses from our survey to hopefully inspire you for your next trip to the island of Ireland!

1. The five-star Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa in County Wicklow is the ultimate destination for wellness with stunning relaxation facilities including an exercise room, a state-of-the-art thermal suite, 20 treatment rooms plus 2 private spa suites and a breathtaking 50 feet pool, lit with Swarovski crystals.

2. The Dingle Skellig Hotel and Peninsula Spa in Kerry offers the latest holistic experience with relaxation suites, indoor pool, Finnish Sauna, Essence Stream Room, and an extensive list of treatments for a variety of face, body and maternity, as well as signature treatments while being surrounded by the healing properties of the sea at Dingle Bay.

3. Kilronan Castle in Roscommon has a spa that houses Elemis Skincare and treatments including brown sugar body scrubs, and state-of-the-art Bio Tech Facials with a thermal suite and a Rasul Mud Chamber.

4. Agnadoe Heights Hotel and Spa, resting on a hilltop overlooking the magnificent splendor of Lough Leane in County Kerry, prides itself on its spiritual quality designed to harness the power of this tranquility. They offer a myriad of massages including Indian Head, hot stone, deep tissue, body exfoliation, and an invigorating sea salt ritual, plus wraps and reflexology.

5. Bunratty Castle Hotel and Spa in County Clare, perfectly positioned at the gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way, offers the ideal spa experience focusing on total relaxation from massage to salt scrubs to massages to facials and manicures plus Aquatic facilities and Thermal Suite.

6. Hotel Castlerosse Park Resort in Kerry with its beautiful views of the Lower Lakes and majestic Magiillycudy Mountains is famous for its Renew Beauty Spa catering to all beauty and holistic needs with pampering facials, treatments, and stimulating body and hot stone massages and reflexology therapy.

Select the perfect spa for you and get ready to lig do scith! [Irish language translation: take a rest!]

