Round two of our travel survey results! This time check out what our readers had to say about their favorite Irish hotels.

Irish Central and Ireland of the Welcomes magazine asked readers to be part of our travel survey and to share the hotel highlights during their stay in Ireland.

It's clear by the responses we received that when it comes to travel in Ireland our readers enjoy exploring the Emerald Isle from shore to shore, county by county.

The hotels that received the most mentions display an array of what Ireland has to offer for the inquisitive traveler. They include Lake Hotel, Ashford Castle, Park House Hotel, Hilton Kilmainham, Dromoland Castle and Crover House Hotel.

The Lake Hotel is a friendly family-run hotel on the lakeshore of Killarney that offers a traditional Irish welcoming stay centered in magnificent scenery close to Killarney National Park and the famed picturesque Ring of Kerry, which begins and ends at the hotel itself.

Ashford Castle is a five-star luxury hotel set in a medieval and Victorian castle on the Mayo/Galway border granting a once-in-a-lifetime fantasy getaway experience. Past guests include King George V, Oscar Wilde, Princess Grace of Monaco, Maureen O’Hara, President Ronald Reagan, and Brad Pitt.

The Park House Hotel is a boutique hotel with top luxuries located in the heart of Galway’s city center surrounded by a lively social and cultural scene.

The Hilton Kilmainham in the historic heart of Dublin, with its luxury rooms and amenities, is a short distance from the Irish Museum of Modern Art and Guinness Storehouse and across the street from the Kilmainham Gaol.

Dromoland Castle in County Clare has been hosting guests since the 16th Century with its baronial façade and beautiful interiors, it is old-world elegance with the finest of modern comforts.

While Crover House Hotel and Golf Club is an 18th Century Georgian Manor House on the idyllic shores of Lough Sheelin in County Cavan, is close proximity to Dublin and the perfect romantic wedding spot with special amenities such as golf and fishing and much more.

