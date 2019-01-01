Grandson of Roscommon emigrants, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen is finally on his way to sainthood
Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, whose grandparents left Ireland in 1855, now stands one step from sainthood as his relics begin a tour of American dioceses.
Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, whose grandparents left Ireland in 1855, now stands one step from sainthood as his relics begin a tour of American dioceses.
"Whether it’s vibrant urban locations or peaceful and undisturbed rural settings, the canal provides a wealth of opportunities."