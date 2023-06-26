Discover the very heartbeat of Ireland where you can find your own rhythm and peace. Uncover some unmapped lovely tracks and trails, picturesque rural villages, and stunning water views in Ireland's Hidden Heartlands.

Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands are some of the most beautiful places to visit in the country, with plenty of attractions to see and things to do. From castles to walking tours and great food galore, the place offers some enriching experiences that will leave you energized, relaxed and inspired.

The area covers from Leitrim down to East Clare and extends through Longford, Roscommon, and East Galway, as well as parts of Westmeath, Cavan, North Tipperary, and Offaly. Embark on a cruise adventure along the iconic River Shannon through breath-taking Lough Derg to the town of Athlone where heritage and history are waiting for you.

Here are just some great ideas of how to spend your time on vacation in Ireland's Hidden Heartlands:

Walk the scenic trails

Of all the adventures that Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands have to offer, walking through beautiful trails is one of the most relaxing and satisfying. With each successive step, you will experience the soothing peacefulness of the region.

Walk in the quiet, timeless, and ageless tracks of the Beara Breifne Way which extends from Cork to Cavan; the Lough Derg Way from Limerick City to Tipperary; the Suck Valley Way historical trail in Roscommon; Miner’s Way trail through Leitrim, Roscommon, and Sligo; and the breathtaking Cavan Way.

These walking trails put the heartlands of Ireland on a course to become a world-class Irish attraction. You won't find any sights quite as unique, alluring or relaxing as on these heartwarming walking trails.

Canoeing and kayaking in Longford





Every tourist longs for the Longford. It is an excellent place for outdoor sporting activities. You can enjoy canoeing, kayaking, leisurely canal cruising, and game angling across the rivers, lakes, and canals. From Dublin to Longford is the 90-mile walking and cycling corridor named as the Royal Canal Way that offers you views of rural pastureland you have never seen before.

Rock and roll on a Segway

Want to enjoy something more novel? Try out a Segway at Lough Key Forest and Activity Park in Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

This two-wheeled, battery-powered personal transporter is a quirky way of getting around. The 'Rockingham Roll' is the most popular Segway experience in which you can have a 30-minute Segway glide on the Rockingham Lawn at Activity Park and Lough Key Forest. While you're there, make sure to check out the beautiful Castle Island - a castle in the middle of an island, in the middle of the lake, in the middle of the parklands.

Delve into history at a castle

Delve into the past of the heartlands by visiting Portumna Castle and Demesne in Co. Galway, which was burned by fire in 1826, but conservation work is ongoing as the castle is lovingly restored.

The castle is an impressive example of Irish architecture of the early 17th century. Its ground floor is open to the public where you will see an exhibition on the history, renovation of the building and the de Burgo family. If you want to try glamping Pod Umna is the place, where you will experience the feel of a woodland setting in a central location.

Fine Dining In Killaloe

Ireland’s hidden heartlands have innovative food producers, creative cafés, and diverse tastes to offer tourists.

Whether you are a vegan or a complete carnivore, you will find something in the foodie delights at Wood & Bell, Killaloe, Co. Clare. This restaurant was opened by a former Ireland international rugby player Keith Wood. You will be served a French-inspired menu, with fruit, vegetables, and herbs that are sourced from their very own gardens. You can also have breakfast, brunch, and lunch in the café that's a little less haute-cuisine downstairs at the Wood & Bell.

Aquatic stroll to lovely Leitrim

Take a trip to lovely Leitrim if you fancy an aquatic stroll. The waterway trails of lovely Leitrim run through a pleasingly serene and scenic network of rivers and lakes, in particular, the Shannon-Erne Waterway. It’s worth the effort to unearth these gentle gems.

From a guided boat tour, family kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddle boarding, to fishing, this unique water world will offer gentle adventures, breath-taking vistas, and enriching experiences that will make you feel revived.

Did we leave anything out? Is there somewhere in the midlands of Ireland you just love to visit? Let us know in the comments section below.

* Originally published in 2019, updated in June 2023.

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.