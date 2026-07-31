Three major All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship finals, run by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), will take place in Dublin's Croke Park this Sunday, August 2.

Antrim takes on Carlow at 11:45 for the Junior Championship final, Fermanagh faces Roscommon at 1:45 pm for the Intermediate Championship final, and Galway and Kerry will battle it out at 4:15 pm for the Senior Championship final on Sunday.

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How to watch the 2026 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Finals

All three of Sunday's final matches will be shown in Ireland on TG4, with coverage starting from 11:35 am, 15 minutes before the first throw-in. Coverage will also be available to international audiences via the TG4 Player and on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App.

Spórt TG4 will also have exclusive behind-the-scenes action from the TG4 All-Ireland Finals Day in Croke Park across its social media channels.

Additionally, live score updates and match reports will be on RTE.ie/Sport and the RTÉ News App.

Ahead of Sunday's triple-header, TG4’s "Ceiliúradh Pheil na mBan," presented by Máire Ní Bhraonáin, will air from 7:45 pm on Saturday, August 1.

The programme will visit the six counties playing in the Junior, Intermediate, and Senior decider, and will feature music from each of the counties, a glance back to the 2001 All-Ireland Final, and current players reflecting on the 2026 Championships so far and looking ahead to Sunday’s big games.

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2026 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship final - Antrim v Carlow

Antrim have featured in the All-Ireland Junior Championship final six times, including last year. They have won the final three times, most recently in 2022.

Meanwhile, Sunday will be Carlow's first appearance in an All-Ireland Junior Championship final.

The winners of this Junior Championship final will play Intermediate Championship football next year.

Antrim: A Devlin; E Kearns, M Blaney, M Mulholland; L Agnew, D Coleman, C McKenna; L Dahunsi, Á Tubridy; T Mellon, B Devlin (capt.), A Davidson; E Louise McAreavey, M O'Neill, O Prenter.

Carlow: N Hanley; A Carroll, A Roche, S O'Neill; A Webb, N Forde, R Bermingham; R Bailey (capt.), C O'Neill; E Hayden, C Ní Shé, A Hanley; B Nolan, S Doyle, A Kiernan.

Referee: Conor McCarthy

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2026 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship final - Fermanagh v Roscommon

Fermanagh have appeared twice in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Finals, losing out in both 2014 and 2009.

Sunday will be Roscommon's first appearance in an Intermediate final since they won the title in 2005.

The winners of this Intermediate Championship final will play Senior Championship football next year.

Fermanagh: A Haren; A Keenan, C Breen, S McQuade (capt.); B Bannon, C Bogue, A O'Brien; A McCarney, J Doonan; S Barrett, N McManus, S Britton; C McGarrigle, E Smyth, B Smyth.

Roscommon: H Cummins (capt.); M McKeon, A Connaughton, A McGrath; N Feeney, S Wynne, E Thompson; R Cox, A Curran; K Nolan, E Irwin, L Mannion; R Lennon, A Feely, C Lennon.

Referee: Kevin Phelan

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2026 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship final - Galway v Kerry

Galway will be looking to secure its second All-Ireland senior title on Sunday, while Kerry is on the hunt for lucky number 13.

The two teams last met in 2024; Kerry beat Galway 3-14 to 0-11.

Sunday's Senior Final will be the 53rd played in LGFA history.

Galway: L O'Halloran; B Quinn, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty (capt.); H Noone, N Ward, N Divilly; L Ward, S Divilly; O Divilly, K Slevin, K Thompson; E Noone, L Coen, R Leonard.

Kerry: M Ellen Bolger; R Rahilly, D Kearney, E Lynch; A O'Connell, E Costello, A Dillane; A Galvin, M O'Connell; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, C Evans; J Lucey, D O'Leary, S O'Shea (capt.).

Referee: Margaret Farrelly