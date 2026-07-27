After 75 years of heartbreak and near misses, Mayo finally lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in front of a rapt nation, with RTÉ's coverage pulling in an average of 944,000 viewers and a peak of 1.1 million. The victory capped off an emotional All-Ireland Football Final at Croke Park and instantly took its place alongside the most cherished moments in Irish sporting memory.

Sunday witnessed truly memorable scenes in Croke Park, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable men’s GAA championship.



An average of 944,000 viewers, representing an 82% share of the available audience, tuned in to watch Mayo’s historic win after a 75 year wait to lift the Sam Maguire Cup. The peak minute at 17:11 had 1.1 million viewers. There have been 566,000 streams to date on RTÉ Player.

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The Mayo victory - and the scenes that surrounded it - showed just how much our national games mean to the Irish public and how they fuel the fire within.



Those final seconds in Croke Park will live long in the memory. Yet again, a national moment was captured and reflected by RTÉ to millions at home and abroad, and both Marty Morrissey and Paraic Lodge have a place in the annals in their ability to capture the raw emotions witnessed yesterday. Sunday July 26th is the latest chapter in sporting history that will sit alongside goals from Ray Houghton, Olympic success for Katie Taylor, and Ireland v England rugby in Croke Park in 2007.



Head of RTÉ Sport Declan McBennett said, "The Mayo victory - and the response to it - shows just how much our national games mean to us as a nation. On television, on RTÉ Player, on radio, online and on social, RTÉ's coverage was exceptional across the board and a compelling example of the enduring role of public service media. The hurling fed our passion this year, and football rediscovered its soul. RTÉ captured every moment and served the nation brilliantly."

Castlebar is now braced for a magical and momentous Mayo homecoming on Monday. RTÉ News will have coverage of the homecoming across radio and TV news bulletins tonight. Thousands will attend a special homecoming event at Hastings Insurance McHale Park in Castlebar, with the team expected to arrive at around 6pm.



Meanwhile, an average of 324,000 viewers tuned in to "Up For The Match – Live From Croke Park" on RTÉ One representing a share of 38% of the available audience on Saturday night. To date "Up For The Match - Live from Croke Park" has had 57,000 streams on RTÉ Player.

Presenters Jacqui Hurley, Dáithí Ó Sé, Louise Cantillon and three hundred excited Mayo and Kerry fans got the nation in the mood ahead of the epic final. During the show Mayo's Conor Mortimer and Kerry All-Ireland winner Darran O'Sullivan looked back at the last time Kerry and Mayo went head-to-head on Gaelic football's biggest day in the 2006 All-Ireland Final.