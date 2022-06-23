This summer try your hand at this delicious strawberry and cream pavlova recipe.

Bord Bia, Ireland's food board, shares a delicious pavlova recipe paired with sweet strawberries and fresh cream. In Ireland, County Wexford is famous for its strawberries, so extra points if you can get your hands on some for this recipe!

Rolled pavlova with Irish strawberries and cream recipe

Serves: 6-8 people

Ingredients

A little butter, for greasing

5 egg whites

275g caster sugar

1 teasp. vanilla extract

1 teasp. white wine vinegar

1 teasp. cornflour

400ml cream

450 - 500g Bord Bia Quality Mark strawberries

Icing sugar, to dust

Fresh mint sprigs, to decorate (optional)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C (425°F) Gas mark 7. Lightly grease a Swiss roll tin (33cm x 23cm) and line with non-stick baking parchment. Place the egg whites in a spotlessly clean bowl and whisk with a hand-held electric mixer on a high speed until very stiff.

2. Now add the sugar a tablespoon at a time and, keeping the mixed on high heat and whisking well after each addition. Whisk until very stiff and glossy. Reduce the speed to low and add the vanilla, vinegar and cornflour and whisk until well combined. Spoon into the prepared tin, using a spatula to spread the meringue out evenly.

3. Place the meringue in the oven and immediately lower the temperature to 180°C (350°F) Gas mark 4 and bake for 20-25 minutes until crisp and firm to the touch. It should be a nice pale beige colour. Remove from the oven and turn almond side down on to a large sheet of non-stick baking parchment. Carefully peel the paper off the base of the cooled meringue and leave to cool completely.

4. Put the cream in a bowl and whip until soft peaks form. Spread two-thirds evenly over the meringue. Cut the stalks off the strawberries and then cut two-thirds into quarters and scatter over the cream mixture.

5. Roll the meringue up firmly, using the paper to help you, from the long end of the roulade and be sure to do it very tightly. Slide on to a long tray or platter with the seam facing down. Spoon the rest of the cream down the length of the roulade and top with the rest of the strawberries. Dust with icing sugar and then decorate with mint sprigs if liked, then cut into slices to serve.

Enjoy!

* This recipe was provided by Bord Bia. For more recipes from Ireland's food board visit www.bordbia.ie/recipes.

