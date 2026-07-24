Mayo and Kerry will battle it out during the 137th All-Ireland Football Championship final in Dublin's Croke Park on Sunday, July 26, in hopes of lifting the Sam Maguire Cup.

Kerry is hoping to score a repeat of last year's victory over Donegal, while Mayo, famously, is on the hunt for its first All-Ireland title since 1951.

Kerry, which has won more All-Ireland football finals than any other county, has its sights set on a 40th win. Should Mayo win, it will be its fourth title ever, despite being in the final match-up 18 times over the years.

The two counties, who enjoy a strong rivalry, last met in an All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final match in 2006; Kerry topped Mayo 4-15 to 3-5.

Mayo and Kerry will take to the pitch on Sunday in front of a confirmed 82,000-capacity crowd in Dublin's Croke Park.

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What time is Mayo vs Kerry?

Throw-in for Mayo vs Kerry is 3:30 pm on Sunday, July 26. (That's 10:30 am New York time).

As is tradition, before throw-in, the teams will march behind the Artane Band, and they will perform Amhrán na bhFiann, with this year marking the centenary of the song being officially adopted as Ireland's national anthem.

Ireland's Defence Forces will supply a colour party of flag bearers.

Where to watch Mayo vs Kerry?

Mayo vs Kerry will be shown on RTÉ in Ireland and on the BBC in Britain to an expected audience of almost 1 million.

Fans around the world in 180 territories will be able to watch the match on the streaming platform GAA+, with coverage beginning at 2 pm Irish time. A one-off purchase to watch the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Final on Sunday is $35 USD.

RTÉ radio will cover the match – 100 years after its first-ever match coverage was broadcast from the stadium – as will Raidió na Gaeltachta. Local radio stations will also broadcast to Mayo and Kerry.

Prior to throw-in on Sunday, musicians Colm Lynch and Paul McDonell will perform from a stage above the GAA Museum from 1:30 to 3 pm.

Additionally, "The Warm Up Show" will take place in Croke Park between 2 and 3 pm. It will be streamed live and free around the world on the GAA’s YouTube and @OfficialGAA social media channels. Aisling O’Reilly and Dave McIntyre will host the show in the company of Marc Ó Sé and Padraig O’Hora amongst others. There will be a special focus on the Jubilee Team from 2001 - Galway - on football’s biggest day.

What if there is a draw for Mayo vs Kerry?

In the event of a draw after 70 minutes, there will be 20 minutes of extra-time. In the event of the teams still being level after 90 minutes, the replay will be on Saturday, August 8, again in Dublin's Croke Park.

What is the Sam Maguire Cup?

The Sam Maguire Cup was presented to the GAA in 1928. It is named in honour of Sam Maguire, an IRB activist and prominent London GAA player and official. From Dunmanway in Cork, he died in 1927 at just 49 years, and his friends commissioned the cup in his honour. The first winners of the Sam Maguire Cup were Kildare in the 1928 All-Ireland final.

In addition to the team winning the Sam Maguire Cup, the victors will receive 36 solid gold All-Ireland medals inspired by the Celtic Cross design.

Kerry panel for the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Shane Murphy; Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Dylan Casey; Graham O'Sullivan, Mike Breen, Gavin White; Mark O'Shea, Seán O'Brien; Joe O'Connor, Seán O'Shea, Diarmuid O'Connor; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Dylan Geaney.

Subs: Shane Ryan, Evan Looney, Tomás Kennedy, Keith Evans, Paul Geaney, Armin Heinrich, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Micheál Burns, Tom O'Sullivan, Killian Spillane.

Manager: Jack O'Connor.

Mayo panel for the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Jack Livingstone; Jack Coyne, Donnacha McHugh, Eoin McGreal; Sam Callinan, David McBrien, Enda Hession; Bob Tuohy, Jack Carney; Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus, Jordan Flynn; Darragh Beirne, Ryan O'Donoghue, Kobe McDonald.

Subs: Rob Hennelly, Fenton Kelly, Paddy Durcan, Rory Brickenden, Conal Dawson, Aidan O'Shea, Mattie Ruane, Paul Towey, Diarmuid O'Connor, Tommy Conroy, Cian McHale.

Manager: Andy Moran.

Referee for the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

The 2026 final will be refereed by Martin McNally of Corduff, Co Monaghan. It will be his first-ever senior final.

The pitch for the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Darren Jepson is taking charge of his first All-Ireland football final as Lead Groundsman at Croke Park. It takes two hours at a time for a team of four to cut the grass by hand, and it is cut twice a day from Thursday right up to Sunday morning.

The pitch markings will be done on Saturday and again on Sunday morning. The Peil [Football] 2026 stencil will be done on Saturday and finished on Sunday.

New underground tanks have harvested 1.5 million litres of rainwater off the roof of Croke Park and are used to water the pitch.

The first All-Ireland Football final at Croke Park was the 1895 decider, played in March 1896. There have been 15 different All-Ireland final venues. Since 1912, every All-Ireland football final has been played at Jones’s Road/Croke Park except the 1947 Cavan-Kerry decider at New York’s Polo Grounds.