A woman has been charged after Gardaí intercepted a "significant explosive device" in Co Monaghan during an operation targeting "dissident republican activity" on Wednesday afternoon, July 22.

Gardaí said in a statement on Friday that at approximately 3 pm on Wednesday, members of An Garda Síochána attached to the Special Detective Unit (SDU) stopped a vehicle travelling on the N2 south of Carrickmacross.

Following the vehicle stop, An Garda Síochána requested the assistance of the Irish Defence Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, who completed an examination of the vehicle.

Gardaí said on Friday that the outcome of the examination is not being released "for operational reasons."

The driver of the vehicle, a female in her 20s, was arrested and detained pursuant to Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 (as amended).

RTÉ News reported on Friday night that the woman - Isobella Perrie Sullivan, with an address at Abbeylands Park in Clane, Co Kildare - appeared before a special sitting of Trim District Court, charged with the possession of explosives.

Giving evidence in court on Friday, a member of the Garda Special Detective Unit said that a device was found in a bag in the back of the car, which contained a timing power unit, a detonator, and what he believed to be Semtex. The Defence Force's EOD were called and subsequently determined that the device was viable, he added.

Judge Raymond Finnegan said he would grant bail to Perrie Sullivan, who is training to become a barrister, provided she obtains a €15,000 independent surety, surrenders her passport, provides her phone number to gardaí, signs on daily at Naas Garda Station, and observes a curfew between 9 am and 7 pm.

The 25-year-old was remanded in custody with consent to bail, which will be heard at Monaghan District Court on Monday.

A male in his 40s has also since been arrested in connection with the investigation and was detained pursuant to Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 (as amended), at a Garda station in the Dublin region, where he remained as of Friday evening.

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"Dissident republican activity"

"What we found was an extremely significant seizure," Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly told reporters on Friday. "This was an explosive device."

Noting the arrests, Commissioner Kelly said: "We are satisfied that this is dissident republican activity."

He continued: "Any seizure of this nature is really concerning.

“We certainly know that there are a small minority of dissident republicans who did not agree with the Good Friday Agreement. They did not ... go through with the proper process in relation to decommissioning; that is something that we continue to deal with.

"There is a small minority of these individuals. I would describe them as radicalized republicans.

"This is a threat that we're going to continue to face for some time in An Garda Síochána," who he added works "very closely" with colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and intelligence services in the UK.

Kelly went on to say that he could not go into exact detail about the device due to operational reasons, but offered: "What I will say, certainly, it was a significant explosive device. Certainly not just the seizure of components or pieces; this was an explosive device.

"It would have or could have potentially caused significant damage. However, obviously, we need to work through that with our technical people, colleagues in the military, to work out exactly the nature of the device, so examinations are ongoing at the moment."

When asked what the target was, Kelly said two people were still in custody and being questioned. He added: "Obviously, this was not a random stop. This was an intelligence-led operation, so we certainly do have information in relation to the individuals involved."

Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan also told reporters on Friday that the incident is "very significant," adding that there is "an ongoing threat from dissident republicanism."

He said that if the device hadn't been intercepted, "Obviously, there would have been a very serious criminal act taking place if the intention of what appears to be the suspects' ambitions were allowed to happen."

Northern Ireland responds

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, Davy Beck, Assistant Chief Constable, Crime Department with the PSNI, said: “I very much welcome this significant seizure and the arrests made by our colleagues in An Garda Síochána, with whom we work very closely on a daily basis.

"This underlines our joint commitment to address the threat posed by violent dissident republican groups and keep communities safe.

“We will continue to liaise closely with An Garda Síochána in relation to their investigation, and provide any support as required.”

Michelle O'Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland and Vice President of Sinn Féin, said on social media the interception "prevented devastation."

"Those responsible have no support and no vision for our island and our communities," she wrote.

"Our young people deserve to grow up in a world free from violence, with every opportunity to prosper in peace.

"These actions serve only a wreckers' agenda, seeking to undermine peace, progress, and the brighter future that people across our country are building together.

"But they will not succeed. We will keep moving forward."

Emma Little-Pengelly, the Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and a member of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), separately said: "Disturbing and frightening, this foiled terrorist plot demonstrates once again the level of vigilance we all need to have. This must include cooperation with the Irish Government and agencies to prevent cross-border criminality.

"I commend all those involved in foiling those clearly intent on violence and terror.

"Dissident republican terrorism is rejected right across the community - it absolutely revolts all right-thinking people, it is disgusting that there are those who wish to try and drag us back to a time of terror, murder, grief and violence. These people need to get off the stage.

"We must all give our full support for the strongest possible criminal justice and policing response to tackle this activity, on both sides of the border."

Chris Bryant, who became Northern Ireland's new Secretary of State on Monday, thanked An Garda Siochana on social media.

"Intercepting a dangerous device like this undoubtedly saved lives and kept communities safe on both sides of the border," Bryant wrote. "Strong cross-border security cooperation remains as vital as ever."