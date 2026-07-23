A new €125 million package of bilateral support to Ukraine for 2026 was announced on Thursday by Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee

The support includes a €100 million allocation towards the provision of priority non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine, the Department of the Taoiseach said in a statement on Thursday.

It also includes a €25 million allocation to support the restoration and protection of Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with a focus on energy ahead of winter.

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Over €670 million in support

The Department of the Taoiseach said on Thursday that, as well as hosting very significant numbers of Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, Ireland has also provided substantial support of over €550 million to Ukraine since February 2022.

This includes over €254 million in humanitarian and stabilisation supports (including €27 million in energy supports), over €200 million in military support, as well as €94 million in non-lethal military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

This is in addition to equipment provided by the Irish Defence Forces, such as radar systems, vehicles, and satellite communications systems.

The decision, the Department said, to provide an additional €125 million in bilateral support builds on support provided to date and will bring Ireland's support for Ukraine to over €670 million when disbursed.

The Department added that the military funding provided is fully in line with the Government's position of providing non-lethal military support to Ukraine, and our support for Ukraine's right to self-defence under the UN Charter.

Taoiseach in Kyiv

The new package was announced the same day the Taoiseach arrived in Kyiv "to express the Irish people's solidarity in the face of Russia's illegal war of aggression on Ukraine."

During his visit, the Taoiseach will engage with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian authorities on "how Ireland and the EU can respond to Russia's aggression and support the country's current, and future, needs."

Ireland stands by Ukraine and we will continue to push for a just and lasting peace. As @ZelenskyyUa has made clear, no one wants peace more than Ukraine. Through our Presidency of the EU we are working to match unity with strength by advancing Ukraine’s membership of the 🇪🇺. pic.twitter.com/0Kst2m68eM — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 23, 2026

"Support for Ukraine is a top priority for the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU"

Speaking from Kyiv on Thursday, the Taoiseach said: "The people of Ireland stand with Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia's immoral and unprovoked war of aggression.

"It is devastating to see first-hand the impact of Russia's campaign of aerial attacks targeting Ukraine's towns and cities.

“The support announced today will help Ukraine defend itself from these attacks and save civilians' lives. It will also help Ukraine prepare for the winter to come, protecting and repairing energy infrastructure.

"Support for Ukraine is a top priority for the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU and we will continue to work with our EU and international partners towards a just and lasting peace, and security for Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter, with justice and accountability at its heart."

Minister McEntee added: "Ukraine is a central focus of our EU Presidency. We will work to strengthen our support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to end its brutal war of aggression.

“Russia continues its indiscriminate attacks against Ukraine's towns and cities. Tragically, civilian casualties are now at their highest since the full-scale invasion began. Our support will help defend Ukraine from these brutal attacks.

“Russia is also once again cynically targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure ahead of winter. Last winter, millions were left without heat or electricity in temperatures of -20°C. Our support will help repair that damage and will assist efforts to build resilience ahead of the coming winter.

“We are committed to supporting Ukraine's EU accession path."

"It makes a difference"

In a statement on social media, Zelenskyy said in part: "I thank Ireland and all our partners across Europe, in America, and around the world for their tangible support – and for a new support package from Ireland. It makes a difference. I thank all the people of Ireland for caring."