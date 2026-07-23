Dublin City Council has partnered with American football organization the Kansas City Chiefs on a new initiative to make sport more accessible while introducing more Dubliners to American football.

American footballs are being added to 20 Equip Sport stations in parks throughout Dublin City, which people can access using the Equip Sport mobile app.

Users can access equipment in three simple steps: locate a nearby station, download the Equip Sport app, and unlock equipment for free. The platform also provides information about the sport and instructional resources for new players.

Dublin City Council said on Thursday that the Chiefs are the first NFL club to launch a dedicated Equip Sport programme of this scale in an international market, furthering the club’s commitment to growing the game in Ireland and creating meaningful opportunities for local communities to engage with sport.

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Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron was joined by Chiefs' mascot KC Wolf to help launch the new Equip Sport Hub at Le Fanu Park in Ballyfermot, Dublin on Thursday.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to partner with a global sports giant like the Kansas City Chiefs on this exciting initiative," the Lord Mayor said in a statement.

"With the annual US college football game that takes place each August in Dublin, and the first ever NFL game in Dublin last year, American football is growing in popularity in this country.

"This equipment is there to be used, so I would encourage all Dubliners to pay a visit to your local park and get practising your touchdowns!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lord Mayor of Dublin (@lordmayorofdublin)

Chiefs President Mark Donovan commented: “Equip Sport represents a new way for us to connect with communities across Ireland.

“By removing barriers to participation and making sports equipment freely available, we’re creating opportunities for more people to get active, spend time outdoors, and experience American football firsthand.

"As the Chiefs continue to deepen our commitment to Ireland, we’re excited to bring a program that delivers lasting value to communities while helping grow the game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiefs UK & Ireland (@chiefsuk)

NFL UK & Ireland GM Henry Hodgson added: “This innovative community initiative by the Chiefs is an exciting addition to the NFL’s ongoing efforts to create more opportunities for young people in Ireland to discover and play flag football.

“Since the 2025 NFL Dublin Game, we have seen the appetite for young people participating in NFL Flag grow, and this initiative to help make the sport more accessible is critical to continue that.

"We appreciate the Chiefs' investment in the growth of this important market for the NFL.”