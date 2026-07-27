The Irish Rock 'n' Roll Museum Experience has honored legendary Irish musician Brush Shiels with its Lifetime Contribution to Irish Music Award.

The award was presented on Thursday, July 23 in a surprise ceremony during the Ballyfermot Youth Service End-of-Year Gig at the Curved Bar venue in the Button Factory, recognizing more than 60 years of outstanding contribution to Irish music.

The evening featured live performances of original songs written and performed by the students themselves, as well as performances from their mentors Brush Shiels and Brian Sea, and special guest Mik Pyro from Republic of Loose.

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The surprise ceremony also included letters read out by Museum Director Paddy Dunning from current President Catherine Connolly and former President Micheál D. Higgins, acknowledging and congratulating Brush on his contribution to Irish music. In person and video acknowledgements were also sent by Aidan Gilligan, Barry Devlin, Brian Kerr, Seán Boylan, Alan Amsby (Drag Queen, Mr. Pussy), and Peter Smith among others.

Long before Irish rock found international recognition, Brush Shiels had helped write its first chapter.

As founder of the original Skid Row, Brush assembled a band that became one of the most important groups in Irish rock history. The Dublin blues-rock outfit featured two future legends, Phil Lynott and Gary Moore, before they went on to achieve worldwide acclaim. Although the Skid Row name would later be adopted by an American band, the original Irish group remained one of the country's most influential rock acts, laying the groundwork for generations of Irish musicians that followed.

Across six decades, Brush remained one of Irish music's great characters—a fearless performer, songwriter and mentor. His career intersected with many of Ireland's biggest names, including members of The Boomtown Rats, while his passion for nurturing young talent continued throughout his career.

Away from the stage, Brush was also known for his lifelong support of Bohemian Football Club and, in more recent years, for his interest in spirituality, wellbeing and energy healing.

Paddy Dunning, Founder and Curator of the Irish Rock 'n' Roll Museum Experience, said: "You simply can't tell the story of Irish rock without telling the story of Brush Shiels. He was there when it all began, giving opportunities to musicians who would go on to become legends while carving out his own place in Irish music history.

"What makes this award especially meaningful is presenting it in front of the next generation of Irish musicians that Brush continues to mentor and inspire. His passion for music has never faded, and neither has his generosity in sharing it."

The event was photographed by renowned Irish music photographer Colm Henry, while Fran Quigley of CAV's Audio & Visual filmed the evening, capturing both the student performances and the award presentation.

The Irish Rock 'n' Roll Museum Experience's Lifetime Contribution to Irish Music Award celebrated artists whose work had left a lasting mark on Ireland's musical and cultural landscape. By presenting the award during a showcase of emerging Irish talent, the museum celebrated both the pioneers who built Ireland's rock legacy and the young musicians carrying it forward.