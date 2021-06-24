Claire Cronin is the Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ireland, the White House confirmed in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“I am deeply honored to be nominated by President Biden for ambassador to Ireland, especially given the President’s and my own Irish roots,” Cronin said in a statement released by the White House on Wednesday.

“If confirmed, I look forward to serving as Ambassador and working with our partners in Ireland on both the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

IrishCentral was the first to report on the possibility of Cronin being nominated as President Biden's US Ambassador to Ireland.

Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris!!! As a country, we have more in... Posted by State Representative Claire Cronin on Saturday, November 7, 2020

The White House said on Wednesday: “Claire Cronin currently serves as a Representative, and as Majority Leader, in the legislature of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

"During her service as a legislator, Cronin was also Vice Chair, and then Chair, of the Committee on the Judiciary. As Chair of the Committee Cronin was the architect of significant pieces of legislation, including major criminal justice reform and police reform.

“Cronin has also served since 2003 as a Mediator/Arbitrator for Commonwealth Mediation in Brockton, MA. Prior to her election as Representative, Cronin maintained the Law Office of Claire Cronin in Brockton, Massachusetts. Earlier she was first a law clerk, and then an Associate Attorney at Wynn & Wynn, P.C. in Raynham, Massachusetts.

“Before that she worked in Liaison and Constituent Services in the Office of Massachusetts Governor, Edward King. Cronin earned her B.A. from Stonehill College and her J.D. degree from Suffolk University.

“She is the recipient of multiple honors and awards including the Jewish Community Relations Council Legislative Leadership Award (2020) and the Emerge Massachusetts 2020 Woman of the Year.”

Cronin, 61, was a key figure in Biden’s Massachusetts primary election when Biden succeeded in defeating hometown candidate Elizabeth Warren for the Massachusetts nomination - a major coup. She was the head of the Biden for president group in the state.

Cronin was also given the major perk of appearing on national television during the Democratic National Convention announcing Biden’s primary victory in her state.

Reaction

Leading figures in Irish and US politics reacted to Cronin's appointment. Simon Coveney, Ireland's Minister for foreign affairs tweeted:

Very welcome news: US President @JoeBiden has announced Massachusetts state representative & lawyer Claire Cronin as his nominee for Ambassador to Ireland. We look forward to welcoming her to #Ireland.

🇺🇸🇮🇪🇺🇸🇮🇪🇺🇸🇮🇪🇺🇸🇮🇪 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) June 23, 2021

Rich Neal, Chair of the United States' House Ways and Means Committee, told RTE "She made history by being the first woman to serve as Majority Leader in the Massachusetts Legislature, and once confirmed by the Senate, will play a significant role in helping to strengthen the bonds between the United States and Ireland."

He also tweeted:

Claire Cronin will play a significant role helping to strengthen the bonds between the US & Ireland. This is an important posting & I look forward to working closely with the Ambassador-Designate on a range of issues to reinforce & expand our unique transatlantic partnership. https://t.co/ukplEc08A5 — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) June 23, 2021

Ireland's Ambassador to the United States, Dan Mulhall tweeted:

Congratulations to #Massachusetts State Representative Claire Cronin on her nomination by @POTUS Biden to be 🇺🇸 Ambassador to Ireland. I look forward to working with her on the further deepening of Ireland’s ties with the USA. https://t.co/TtHcg2K9ne — Daniel Mulhall (@DanMulhall) June 23, 2021

While the Irish Consulate in Boston tweeted:

We are thrilled that #Massachusetts State Rep Claire Cronin has been announced as the nominee for Ambassador to #Ireland by @POTUS. We are proud of the deep, historic & enduring relationship between Ireland & Massachusetts, and we are excited to work together over the years ahead https://t.co/bFi9rOEp1v — IrishConsulateBoston (@IrelandBoston) June 23, 2021