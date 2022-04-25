Win a VIP trip for two to Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world's largest Irish Music Festival!

Milwaukee Irish Fest is set to return to the Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this August 18 – 21 to celebrate all things Irish over four days of music, culture, and craic!

The much anticipated, genre-spanning lineup includes artists such as Aoife Scott, Boxing Banjo, BRÍDÍN, Clare Sands, and Dervish.

“Once again, we’ll have world-class entertainment from a wide variety of genres, great food, sports, cultural activities, and fun for the whole family," Mike Mitchell, executive director of CelticMKE, the organizer of Milwaukee Irish Fest, said ahead of this year's events.

We want you to be there to experience all the craic firsthand!

IrishCentral is partnering with Milwaukee Irish Fest to give you a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to the world’s largest Irish Music Festival.

How to enter for your chance to win a VIP trip for two to the 2022 Milwaukee Irish Fest

To enter, all you have to do is tell us why you’d love to go to the 2022 Milwaukee Irish Fest! Love Irish music, dance, or craic? We want to hear all about it!

You can enter via this online form for your chance to win this amazing trip!

Here’s what the lucky winner will receive:

Up to $600 credit in round-trip airfare/transportation*, per person

Double occupancy hotel accommodation, compliments of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Milwaukee Downtown, 3 nights

1 Irish Fest admission ticket per person for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Transportation from hotel to festival grounds

Daily access to the Failte Club VIP deck

Irish Fest sky-glider tickets

Irish Fest swag, including a collectible pin

A year's subscription to Ireland of the Welcomes magazine

Total prize value - $2,154.00.

(*Please note, Milwaukee Irish Fest will cover a maximum of $600 towards transportation fees. Any costs exceeding this are the sole responsibility of the winner.)

This contest will run from April 25, 2022, through May 25, 2022, inclusive. The lucky winner will be notified on or around May 26, 2022. The winner will be contacted by the information he or she provided in the giveaway sign-up field and will have seven days to claim his / her prize. You can read the full terms & conditions here.

To learn more about Milwaukee Irish Fest, check out their website. You can also keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.