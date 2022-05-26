Win a trip to Milwaukee Irish Fest - April 25th - May 25th Terms and Conditions

Entry Period: April 25 – May 25

Winner will be notified on or around May 26, 2022. Winner will be contacted by the information he or she provided in the giveaway sign up field and will have 7 days to claim their prize.*

TOTAL VALUE: $2,154.00

Prizes:



Up to $600 credit in round-trip airfare/transportation, per person (if the transportation costs do not equate to $600, Milwaukee Irish fest will not compensate. If the cost is above this, the winner will be responsible to cover the additional costs. If it is below, the winner will not receive any cash prize).

Double occupancy hotel accommodation, compliments of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Milwaukee downtown, for the 3 nights the winner will attend the festival.

1 Irish Fest admission ticket per person for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Transportation from hotel to festival grounds

Daily access to the Failte Club VIP deck

Irish Fest sky-glider tickets

Irish Fest swag, including a collectible pin

A year's subscription to Ireland of the Welcomes magazine

IrishCentral Terms & Conditions

Milwaukee Irish Fest and IrishCentral “Trip to Milwaukee Irish Fest” Terms and Conditions

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility: The Trip to Milwaukee Irish Fest contest (“The Contest”) is open only to those who sign up at the online contest page and who are 18 as of the date of entry. Employees of Milwaukee Irish Fest and IrishCentral (the “Sponsor”) their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, suppliers and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each are not eligible to participate in the contest. The contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

Agreement to Rules: By participating, you agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and you represent and warrant that you meet the eligibility requirements set forth herein. In addition, you agree to accept the decisions of Milwaukee Irish Fest and IrishCentral as final and binding as it relates to the content. The contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

Contest Period: Entries will be accepted online starting on or about Monday, 25 April, 2022,, and ending May 25, 2022. All online entries must be received by May 25, 2022, 11:59PM EST.

How to Enter: The Contest must be entered by submitting an entry using the online form provided on this site. The entry must fulfil all requirements, as specified, to be eligible to win the prize. Entries that are not complete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the discretion of Milwaukee Irish Fest and IrishCentral. You may enter only once and you must fill in the information requested. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of the Sponsor.

The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by the Sponsor. No cash or other prize substitution permitted except at Sponsor’s discretion. The prize is non transferable. Any and all prize related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by winners is permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for IrishCentral and Milwaukee Irish Fest to use winner's name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner selection and notification: Winners of the Contest will be selected in a random drawing under the supervision of the Sponsor. Winners will be notified via email to the email address they entered the Contest with within five (5) days following the winner selection. IrishCentral shall have no liability for a winner's failure to receive notices due to winners' spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for winners' provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If the selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within 15 days from the time award notification was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and releases as required, prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner selected.

The receipt by winner of the prize offered in this Contest is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal and state laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY ANY WINNER (AT SPONSOR'S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN SUCH WINNER'S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE SWEEPSTAKES AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

Rights Granted by you: By entering this content you understand that IrishCentral and Milwaukee Irish Fest, anyone acting on behalf of them, or their respective licensees, successors and assigns will have the right, where permitted by law, without any further notice, review or consent to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter in perpetuity and throughout the World, your entry, including, without limitation, the entry and winner's name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image or statements about the Contest, and biographical information as news, publicity or information and for trade, advertising, public relations and promotional purposes without any further compensation.

Terms: IrishCentral and Milwaukee Irish Fest reserves the right, in their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the the Contest should (in their sole discretion) a virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, fraud or other causes beyond its control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of the Contest. In such case, IrishCentral may select the recipients from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by IrishCentral and Milwaukee Irish Fest. IrishCentral and Milwaukee Irish Fest reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or website or violates these Terms & Conditions.

IrishCentral and Milwaukee Irish Fest have the right, in their sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Contest, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to; multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by sweepstakes rules; or the use of bots, macros or scripts or other technical means for entering.

Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the legitimate operation of the sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, IrishCentral and Milwaukee Irish Fest reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. By entering the Contest you agree to receive email newsletters and special offers from IrishCentral (Sponsor) and the Promotional Partners: Milwaukee Irish Fest. You can opt-out of receiving this communication at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the respective newsletters.

Limitation of Liability: By entering you agree to release and hold harmless IrishCentral and Milwaukee Irish Fest and their subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant's participation in the sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.

Disputes: THIS CONTEST IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND NEW YORK STATE WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this Contest, participant agrees that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located In New York State having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorneys' fees, other than participant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this Contest), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Privacy Policy: Information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on the IrishCentral website. To read the Privacy Policy, click here.

Sponsor: The Sponsor of the Sweepstakes is IrishCentral, 875 Avenue of the Americas, #1708

New York. NY 10001 - Milwaukee Irish Fest are promotional partners only.