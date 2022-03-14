Milwaukee Irish Fest is set to return to the Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 18 - 21 to celebrate all things Irish with four days of music, culture and craic!

Since 1981, Milwaukee Irish Fest has been dedicated to sharing Celtic music and culture with people around the world and they are excited to unveil a first look at some of the many entertainment acts that will perform at the Henry Maier Festival Park this summer.

The much anticipated, genre-spanning list includes:

● Aoife Scott

● Clare Sands

● Dervish

● The Drowsy Lads

● Eileen Ivers

● Enter the Haggis

● JigJam

● Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

● Red Hot Chilli Pipers

● Rory Makem & Donal Clancy

● Shane Hennessy

● Socks in the Frying Pan

● We Banjo 3 and much more!

“We spend a whole year planning each Milwaukee Irish Fest celebration, and we’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on what our guests can expect this year,” said Mike Mitchell, executive director of CelticMKE, the organizer of Milwaukee Irish Fest. “Once again, we’ll have world-class entertainment from a wide variety of genres, great food, sports, cultural activities, and fun for the whole family.”

The 2022 festival also signals the return of Thursday night's preview, known as the Grand Hooley, with parts of the festival grounds open to help kick off the weekend. The festival will conclude on Sunday with the traditional “Scattering” event, where dozens of entertainment acts will convene on one stage as a send-off to next year.

Tickets are now on sale for the 41st Milwaukee Irish Fest. From now until March 18 you can buy one general admission ticket for $23 and get one free!

Regular general admission tickets are only $15 now through June 1. The popular 4-Day Pass has also returned; the pass includes access to all four days of the festival plus an exclusive, collectible Irish Fest pin. You can view all ticket types and get yours here.

Hotel packages are also available to book on Milwaukee Irish Fest’s website. Book your stay with one of Irish Fest’s partnered hotels, all of which include a discount on overnight accommodations, tickets to the festival (discounted by over 50%), and complimentary shuttling to and from the festival. View each hotel package and their additional offerings and start planning your trip by clicking here.

To learn more about Milwaukee Irish Fest and to plan your experience, check out their website. You can also keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.