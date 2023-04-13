The Anchorage in the heart of Kinsale dates back to the 1800s, has an interesting history, and has been spectacularly restored. It could be yours for €2.5 million ($2.3m).

Often voted on of the most beautiful villages in Ireland, Kinsale in Cork is a dream holiday location and a vibrant place to live. Now on the market is The Anchorage, in Summercove, Kinsale located directly on the water with stunning views of the harbor.

A Victorian house, overhanging a tidal beach, The Anchorage, a three-bedroom, three-bathroom is on the market for €2.5 million ($2.3m). Listed on the market by Engel & Voelkers the property includes a "boat slip and private mooring".

The house also comes with an interesting history. "The house boasts an interesting array of previous owners. In the 1800s, it was home to a British navy admiral, who was known on occasion to paddle his way to his nearby ship, moored in the waters nearby what is now known as the 'Bulman Bouy'."

Their listing continues "In more recent times, the house was occupied by American Academy Award nominee actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio famous for her roles in 'The Color of Money', 'The Abyss' and 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' along with her husband BAFTA award-winning Director Pat O’Connor."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The historic home has been renovated extensively and is filled with light thanks to many windows facing out to sea. The house occupies c. 220 sqm / 2,350 sq ft and is laid out over three floors. On the ground floor, the house offers three reception rooms, a fine luxury kitchen, a study and a sun lounge with access to the front terrace overhanging the water. The lounge has large floor-to-ceiling windows spanning the entire width of the room to capture the magnificent views over Kinsale Harbour, James Fort and Castlepark Peninsula. The hall to the rear of the kitchen gives access to the utility room, cloakroom and back door.

On the first-floor landing are the master bedroom suite with a walk-in dressing room and adjoining en-suite shower room. The master bedroom is a large double bedroom with a large window front and window seats to enjoy the open vistas over Kinsale Harbour.

The second floor is home to two double bedrooms, both with stunning vistas over Kinsale Harbour from their built-in window seats, and the family bathroom.

On its doorstep is the beautiful Scilly Walk leading to Kinsale town center via a safe boardwalk and beyond. The property has an outdoor terrace right above the waterfront.

Kinsale Harbour is a top destination for sailing enthusiasts. Kinsale was originally a medieval fishing port and is filled with a rich history.

Kinsale, from the Irish Ceann tSaile – “Head of the Sea” is situated 25km south of Cork City and Cork International Airport, is deemed to be the gateway to the scenic region of “West Cork” and the start/finish of the much acclaimed “Wild Atlantic Way”.

The town is a cacophony of brightly colored buildings, an outstanding harbor, much influenced by its medieval history. Kinsale is also internationally known as the “The Gourmet Capital of Ireland” with numerous cafes, public houses and restaurants catering to all tastes and budgets

* Check out the full posting on MyHome here.