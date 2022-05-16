A beautiful Cork home that was once owned by legendary Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher is on the market for under €1 million.

Located on roughly two-and-a-half acres of private mature grounds in Kinsale, Castlecove offers stunning waterfront views of the River Bandon.

The four-bedroom property, which is on the market for €995,000, also features a private slipway and a waterfront pathway.

The house is filled with light thanks to large windows, which offer glorious views of the nearby river and the property's well-manicured gardens.

At the center of the property is a magnificent kitchen complete with a peninsula breakfast bar, a wood-burning stove, and a sliding patio door opening onto the garden.

A master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, and a patio door leading to the garden is also located downstairs in addition to two further bedrooms and a conservatory.

Upstairs, a sitting room boasting a large arch window offers stunning views of the River Bandon. The sitting room additionally boasts a wood-burning stove, antique wood floors, and a beautiful vaulted beamed ceiling.

A fourth bedroom is also located upstairs in addition to an art studio.

Gallagher reportedly enjoyed peaceful times in the Kinsale home before selling it to renowned Irish artist Louise McKeon in 1984.

Listed by Sherry FitzGerald, the house is a 30-minute walk from the town of Kinsale and a 25-minute drive from Cork Airport. Meanwhile, Cork City is just a half-hour's drive away.

The property offers an ideal gateway to Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way and would make the perfect destination for overseas buyers.

