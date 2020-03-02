On this day, March 2, 1949, "The People's Guitarist" Rory Gallagher from County Donegal was born. Gone but not forgotten he remains a shining light for guitarists around the world.

The musical genius Rory Gallagher was born on March 2, 1948. Known as the People’s Guitarist the County Donegal Irish blues star was modest, passionate, and all about the music and his Fender Strat. It’s little wonder the Ballyshannon musician is celebrated still, 23 years after his death.

In 1972 he told the Rolling Stone “It seems a waste to me to work and work for years and just turn into some sort of personality."

Although he was only 23 when he said this he certainly stuck to his guns and became known for his non-stop touring and his talent. U2’s The Edge and Slash can be named among his most famous fans. During the 1970s he was invited to play on Chess Records’ “London Sessions” with Jerry Lee Lewis and Muddy Waters. He also recorded with the Rolling Stones and was once in the running to replace Mick Taylor but chose to return to his own band. He toured alongside Bob Dylan and was good friends with Van Morrison.

Born in Ballyshannon, County Donegal, and brought up in Cork, Gallagher recorded solo albums throughout the 1970s and 1980s, after forming the band Taste during the late 1960s. He was a talented guitarist known for his charismatic performances and dedication to his craft. Gallagher's albums have sold in excess of 30 million copies worldwide. His fans are still passionate about his music today and in Cork, Donegal and around the world there are tribute festivals held paying respect to the great musician.

Following Taste’s split in 1971, the Donegal man formed The Gallagher and with Wilgar Campbell on drums and Gerry McAvoy on bass and released a succession of albums and among the most successful were "Rory Gallagher" (1971), "Deuce" (1971) and "Live in Europe" (1972).

"Rory was one of the hardest working musicians around," the Melody Maker journalist Roy Hollingworth remembers.

"The biggest shame about him was that he never really made it in the United States, yet he was one of the best blues guitar players. He had true grit…that Irish soul to his playing that the British blues guitarists never had.''

''He was an exceptional songwriter," Hollingworth said. ''He could play loud and exciting guitar, but the guy was also a poet in the Irish tradition. Some people said he was hard to work with, but it was always his band and he had to be the boss…He liked his Guinness, but he was not a raver. He just wore himself out over the years, playing night after night.''

* Originally published in 2012.