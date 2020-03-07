Five women competed for this year's Grand Colleen title

On Saturday, February 15th over 250 guests gathered at the Log Cabin in Holyoke, Massachusetts for the annual Grand Colleen Coronation Ball. This year’s contestants included Emily Couture 18 from South Hadley, Haley Dusseault 17 from South Hadley, Moira McDermott 17 from South Hadley, Natalie Mayko 22 from Holyoke, and Patricia Haradon 18 from Holyoke.

Hayley Dunn served as the mistress of ceremonies again and was joined on stage by St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke 2020 President Marc Joyce, 2020 Grand Marshal Jay Driscoll and, 2019 Grand Colleen Lauren Dulude to crown Moira McDermott as the 2020 Holyoke Grand Colleen.

The Colleens will reign for the next year and attend events promoting the St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke and the local community.

