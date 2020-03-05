The St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke has announced that the 63rd recipient of the JFK National Award is Holyoke native, philanthropist, and the President and CEO of Liberty Bank, David W. Glidden.

The John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Award is presented annually to an American of Irish descent who has distinguished themselves in their chosen field.

David joined Liberty Bank in March 2019 with more than thirty years of banking experience and community involvement. Liberty is Connecticut’s oldest bank with over $5.8 billion in assets and 60 banking offices that deliver first-class financial services to consumer, business and commercial banking customers. He also serves on Liberty Bank’s Board of Directors and is President and CEO of the Liberty Bank Charitable Foundation.

David’s extensive industry leadership spans more than three decades and is a well-known and familiar leader in the banking industry and philanthropy on the national, regional and statewide levels. Before joining Liberty Bank, David held the position of Regional President with TD Bank for Northern New England and Upstate New York where he managed all banking operations throughout the region.

During his banking career, he has served on numerous national, regional and statewide boards and committees and continues to be an active industry leader and advocate today. In addition to his involvement with the Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York state banking associations, he is involved with the American Bankers Association and organizations such as BDC Capital of New England, Inc., serving on their Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

David’s passion for volunteering and his commitment to philanthropy and the community has earned him various accolades including the 2010 Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boy Scouts of America and the 2009 Distinguished Citizens Campaign Chair for the Western Mass Council. While those organizations and many more are important to him, David and his family’s primary devotion is their work with the American Cancer Society.

In January 2020, David was elected Chairman of the American Cancer Society’s Southern and Western New England Area Board of Directors. Over more than 25 years of his involvement with the American Cancer Society, he has raised millions of dollars that have been dedicated to cancer research as well as cancer patients and family services. He received the Society’s highest national volunteer recognition award for lifetime achievement – the 2017 St. George National Award – in recognition of his outstanding service in support of their mission. He also accepted the Society’s Omar T. Pace M.D. Recognition Award in 2002.

In addition, David was Treasurer of the Society’s New England Board of Directors whose capital campaign raised $35 million to build “Hope Lodges” in Boston, Massachusetts and Burlington, Vermont that provide free, safe, comfortable and convenient lodging for patients who need to travel away from home to get the cancer treatment they need.

Originally from Holyoke, David is a graduate of Holyoke Catholic High School, Providence College and attended the National School of Banking in Fairfield, Connecticut and the Ivey School of Executive Management in Toronto, Ontario. David’s family still has strong ties to the Parade. His late father, Fred Glidden was an active Committee member, serving as President in 1985 and the 2014 recipient of the O’Connell Award. Dave and his wife, Michelle, live in Glastonbury, Connecticut and they are parents to Rosemarie and Elizabeth.

Upon receiving the award, David said “I am so humbled to receive this award as it means so much to me, not only as it recognizes my Irish heritage but my hometown of Holyoke. This city and the Parade Committee have always meant so much to me and the Glidden family. I’ve been fortunate in life but it’s true what they say that all roads lead back to Holyoke.”

JFK National Award selection committee chair, Mike Ahearn said “The Parade Committee takes special pride in recognizing the achievements of fellow Holyokers and Dave is certainly one that we are proud to call one of our own.”

2020 Parade President, Marc Joyce said “Dave’s personal and professional achievements certainly make him deserving of the prestigious JFK National Award. It will certainly be a great pleasure to have Dave and his family return to Holyoke for Parade weekend.”

Dave will be recognized at a reception in his honor on Saturday, March 21st at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. To purchase tickets, please contact Sue Poulin at suziesrite@aol.com or Kelsey Lecca at kelseylecca@gmail.com 347-408-8113.

The 69th St. Patrick's Parade will be held on Sunday, March 22 and the 45th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 21st.

For more information, please visit our website at www.holyokestpatricksparade.com.

