Adrian McManus was one of the few people to have firsthand experience of the pop star’s private life.

Michael Jackson was a pedophile, claims his former maid, Irish American Adrian McManus.

McManus, 56, spoke exclusively with The Daily Mail, in February 2019, regarding her time as the personal housekeeper for the King of Pop, a role she began in 1990.

She recalls disturbing discoveries while cleaning up after Jackson and his often young guests.

“I found underwear that were in the back of Michael’s main room and one of the closets and it was in the back of the filing cabinets.”

“They were very hard, and crunchy, and yellow, but I didn’t know who they belonged to.”

“When I would go in to pick up Mr. Jackson’s bedroom, many times when there were his special guests there, little boys, they were taking baths with him in his Jacuzzi. He had a Jacuzzi in the bedroom and I used to have to let the water out of the Jacuzzi, so I had to put hangers together in order to get to the middle of the Jacuzzi to let the water out.”

“But Michael would have his underwear floating in the water and the little boys’ underwear floating in the water together. If they weren’t floating in the water, they were outside on the floor around the Jacuzzi. So I would find stuff like that.”

She added: "With all the little boys he would hold their hands and kiss them. And they would fight for Michael's love. It was a strange environment to watch.”

McManus also recalls books on masturbation in the singer’s bedroom, as well as a time when he asked her to laminate photographs of naked babies to be hung as decoration.

Perhaps most disturbing though is McManus’s allegation the Jackson had hidden VHS tapes of depraved sex acts with children.

“I think they were of Michael with boys doing inappropriate things that had to be hidden, or they would have put him in jail. I think they were sex tapes.”

McManus admits she never saw the actual tapes, but the “shroud of secrecy” surrounding them leads her to believe they were not good.

“After watching Michael with the boys and dealing with the way he was and what I saw and then hearing what I heard, I believe it to be true.”

In 2005, McManus served as a witness for the prosecution team against Michael Jackson in his highly publicized trial, from which he was eventually acquitted.

“I hope people take off their blinders and realize that he was a man. People have urges. I wish more people would have spoken up because maybe today Michael would have been alive if they put him in prison. Maybe things could have gone different.”

* Originally published in Feb 2019.