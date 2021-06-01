Matt Damon, who captured the hearts of people across Ireland when he found himself stuck in Dublin amidst lockdowns in 2020, is set to close out this year’s virtual Dalkey Book Festival.

Organizers of the Dalkey Book Festival said on May 31: “March 2020 was quite a month, not only globally, but locally… as it was when actor Matt Damon swapped the blue Malibu coast for the rugged and windswept Dalkey.

“This year, Matt will join our line-up of guests and talk to David McWilliams about lockdown in fairy-tale Dalkey, his sandwich order from Country Bake, bags of cans, and his love of Ireland.”

March 2020 was quite a month, not only globally, but locally… as it was when actor #MattDamon arrived in Dalkey. This year Matt will join our line-up of guests + talk to @davidmcw about lockdown in fairy-tale Dalkey, and his love of Ireland. #DalkeyBookFestival pic.twitter.com/nrFzexUIcY — Dalkey Book Festival (@dalkeybookfest) May 31, 2021

The confirmation of Damon's inclusion at this year's Dalke Book Festival comes after rumors swirled in 2020 that he was set to take part in the event.

Damon will be speaking with McWilliams during the aptly titled “Damon on Dalkey” bit, which is scheduled as the approximately 30-minute closing segment on Sunday, June 20.

McWilliams, who is one of the original co-founders of the Dalkey Book Festival, posted a call out for questions on Twitter:

When this lad Matt Damon left Dalkey, he said he'd be back. Well he's back now for #DalkeyBookFestival. I'll chatting to him. If you were sitting down with Matt Damon, what would you ask him? @dalkeybookfest @Zurich_Irl @DeptCulturelRL @mummycooks pic.twitter.com/5kTQ6bvrbM — David McWilliams (@davidmcw) May 31, 2021

Damon's time in Dalkey was one of the more charming stories to emerge in Ireland last year. On location to film Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel,’ Damon, as well as his family, became “trapped” in the affluent Dublin suburb amidst lockdowns.

Locals, who frequently spotted Damon out and about, shooed away New York Times reporters who tried to get intel on the Hollywood A-lister's Irish whereabouts, and a photograph of Damon with a SuperValu bag surfaced and went viral.

The latest must have Hollywood fashion accessory the “reusable shopping bag” by Rushe’s SuperValu is exclusively available at... yes you guessed it, Rushes SuperValus.

For only 70c you too can look like a Hollywood movie star.

SuperValu Ireland pic.twitter.com/ByeI6GkbUS — SuperValu Killiney (@SVKilliney) April 12, 2020

Damon finally broke his silence during a chat with Dublin radio station Spin 103 where he heaped on the praise for Ireland, Dalkey, and his newfound neighbors.

Prior to leaving Ireland, Damon further endeared himself with the locals when he sent a video to graduating students of Loreto Abbey - a local high school - to congratulate them on what would have been their final day of school.

About the Dalkey Book Festival

Founded in 2010 by Sian Smyth and David McWilliams, Dalkey Book Festival celebrates and fosters literary talent in Ireland as well as hosting some of the world’s leading writers and thinkers.

Pulling from the strong literary heritage and natural beauty of Dalkey the annual festival runs across the third weekend in June. Over the years the event has welcomed internationally renowned writers, world leaders, Oscar winners, and Nobel Laureates.

From compelling conversations to live performances and debate, Dalkey Book Festival has fostered a community that ignites dialogue, facilitates conversation, and programmes the unexpected – unusual combinations that have strong editorial and curatorial twist.

The event is usually held in different indoor and outdoor venues in Dalkey; however, due to government restrictions, the 2021 event will be a virtual experience – a streamed programme encompassing a mix of remote discussions and in-studio events.

This year's festival will run from June 18 - 20. You can learn more about the Dalkey Book Festival, and how to get tickets, on its website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

