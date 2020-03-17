Ciara Sexton's #StPatricksDayStepAbout online trend lets Irish dancers show their stuff during this unusual St. Patrick's Day

With St. Patrick’s Day 2020 all but canceled, one community who is feeling the pinch the most is Irish dancers.

Several organizations have postponed or canceled their World Irish Dance Championships in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and now Irish dancers are facing further disappointment as their annual St. Patrick's Day shows and performances are being canceled.

On top of that, many communities around the world are being forced to remain at home during what is typically the busiest time of year for Irish dancers.

Recognizing the difficult time Irish dancers are facing, professional Irish dancer Ciara Sexton invited dancers from all around the world to share videos as part of the #StPatricksDayStepAbout.

In an Instagram post on March 16, Sexton said: "A couple of us teachers have come up with an idea to get us all dancing the same step for St. Patricks Day! Get out your jig shoes and either learn this step or create your own! Add the hashtag and we will create a collage! Lets bring our ID community together around the globe for a good old St Patrick's Day Step About!! "

When asked what the response has been like, Sexton told IrishCentral: “Oh my goodness they [the videos] are pouring in and I am so moved.

“It's so nice to see kiddos moving and shaking the during lockdown!!”

The trend has quickly taken off, and Irish dancers are showing off their creative side this March 17.

Check out these talented Irish dancers showing off their steps for St. Patrick’s Day:

Sisters Ava and Ciara Leddy from Scoil Rince Na Saoirse in New York:

Professional Irish dancer Rebecca Kender:

Abbie showing off a lively reel:

The Connick School, based in North and South Carolina, got in on the fun:

Niamh from Enright Quinn Academy of Irish Dance in Limerick, Ireland:

These siblings from the Rince Na Sonas school treating us to a 3-hand reel:

Cameron from the Houston Academy of Irish Dance, who didn’t even let some snow stop his steps:

Melissa Purdon all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa of the Robinson Dance Studio:

Siobhan from Lorraine Duggan Irish Dance in Co Cork:

Tom Conroy of the Conroy Irish Dance Company, based in the UK:

Share your #StPatricksDayStepAbout video on social media! Happy St. Patrick's Day