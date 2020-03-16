The best Irish music and bands for your listening pleasure this St. Patrick's Day!

St. Patrick’s Day 2020 is shaping up to be a strange one given the current coronavirus pandemic, but that shouldn’t prevent you from enjoying some good old fashion Irish music on March 17.

Read More: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day from home with the Virtual St. Paddy's Day party

Last year, IrishCentral asked our loyal readers to share with us what your favorite Irish songs are. Turns out you all have great taste in music, so we compiled these two Spotify playlists for your enjoyment - IrishCentral’s Favorite Irish groups, and IrishCentral’s Best Irish songs.

In these Spotify playlists, you’ll get a taste of Irish music old and new, fast and slow, fun and serious!

Hopefully, they’ll help you get through this unusual St. Patrick’s Day this year and have you looking forward to St. Patrick’s Day 2021.

Enjoy!

IrishCentral's Favorite Irish groups

IrishCentral's Best Irish Music

What Irish music are you listening to for St. Patrick’s Day? Share in the comments!