Several names with Irish origins have been deemed "cool" for 2023 by baby name consultants.

In a new feature on the phenomenon that is 'baby name consultancy' - where “parents-to-be can pay for a bespoke list of first and middle names that meet whatever criteria it is they're looking for" - Glamour took a look at baby name trends and the names that have been deemed "cool" for 2023.

Analyzing the data, Glamour found several trends emerging in baby naming: gender-neutral names, leading with nicknames, surnames as first names, names that end with -o, soft-sounding names, neo-cowboy names, traditionally masculine names, vintage names, one-syllable names, food-inspired names, names that end with -iel, nature-inspired names, and names that end with -i.

There were lots of examples provided to Glamour by the baby naming consultants in line with the trends. After cross-referencing with the experts over at Nameberry, we found several "cool" baby names for 2023 that have Irish origins.

The Cool Baby Names of 2023 that have Irish roots

Arlo

A cool baby name for boys, Arlo is included as a part of the 'names that end with -o (or a long-o sound)' trend.

Arlo has Irish or English roots, Nameberry says, which notes that the name "was used as a place name, Arlo Hill, by Edmund Spenser in his epic poem 'The Faerie Queene' and is thought to derive from the Celtic word Aherlow, meaning 'between two highlands.'"

Callahan

A cool baby name for boys, Callahan is a part of the 'surnames as first names' trend.

According to Nameberry, Callahan is both a boy's name and a girl's name of Irish origin meaning "bright-headed." The name is "the simpler spelling of Callaghan, is a rhythmic jig of a name whose history harks back to the ancient King of Munster."

Finn

A cool baby name for boys, Finn is in the 'leading with nicknames' trend.

The name Finn, Nameberry says, is both a boy's name and a girl's name of Irish origin meaning "white, fair."

Nameberry adds: "Finn is a name with enormous energy and charm, that of the greatest hero of Irish mythology, Finn MacCool (aka Fionn mac Cuumhaill), an intrepid warrior with mystical supernatural powers, noted as well for his wisdom and generosity."

Oscar

A cool baby name for boys, Oscar is also a part of the 'vintage names' trend.

The name Oscar, according to Nameberry, is a boy's name of English, Irish origin meaning "God spear, or deer-lover or champion warrior."

Nameberry notes: "Oscar has Irish and Norse roots—Norse Oscar comes from the Old English Osgar, a variation of the Old Norse name Ásgeirr. The Irish form was derived from the Gaelic elements os, meaning 'deer,' and car, 'loving.' In Irish legend, Oscar was one of the mightiest warriors of his generation, the son of Ossian and the grandson of Finn Mac Cumhaill (MacCool)."

Maeve

A cool baby name for girls, Maeve is a part of the 'one-syllable names' trend.

The name Maeve is a girl's name of Irish origin meaning "she who intoxicates," Nameberry says, which added: "Maeve appears in Irish mythology in two forms, one as the powerful Queen of Connacht, the other as the queen of the fairies. Maeve of Connacht was a warrior queen, famous for starting a war in attempt to steal her ex-husband’s stud bull.

"Other spellings are Meabh, Medb, and Meadhbh, which are connected to mead, a honey-based wine that was produced in many ancient cultures."

Maeve "has become one of the most stylish Irish names for girls in the modern US," Nameberry notes.

Murphy

A cool unisex baby name, Murphy is included in the 'surnames as first names' trend.

The name Murphy is both a boy's name and a girl's name of Irish origin meaning "sea warrior," according to Nameberry, which notes: "This jaunty Celtic surname -- the most common family name in both Ireland and the US -- is totally viable as a first."

Quinn

Another cool unisex baby name, Quinn is also a part of the "one-syllable names" trend.

Nameberry says Quinn is the Anglicized version of the Irish patronymic surname Ó Cuinn, meaning "descendent of Conn." Conn has two possible derivations, according to Nameberry ,the Old Irish cond, meaning "intellect," or cenn, meaning "chief." One of the most notable Quinn clans was from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

Quinn, Nameberry notes, is one of the first Irish unisex surnames, a strong and attractive choice on the rise for both genders, though there are now far more girl Quinns than boys.

Roe

A cool baby name for girls, Roe is a part of the 'Names that end with -o (or a long-o sound)' trend.

According to Nameberry, Roe has English, Scottish, Irish, Norwegian, or Korean surname roots and means "roe [deer]; wise protector; son of Ruadh; red; clearing; ability."

Rowan

A cool unisex name, Rowan is included in the 'soft-sounding names' trend.

According to Nameberry, Rowan is both a boy's name and a girl's name of Scottish, Irish origin meaning "rowan tree; little redhead." The name is "a genial Irish surname choice, especially for a redhead – girl or boy."

Sloan / Sloane

A cool baby name for girls, Sloan / Sloane is also a part of the 'one-syllable names' trend.

Nameberry says the name Sloane (and its variation Sloan) is both a boy's name and a girl's name of Irish origin meaning "raider."