The Irish immigrants in the United States over the last 250 years have left a lasting legacy on how Americans speak.

The tapestry of American accents and dialects is a rich and diverse mosaic, shaped by centuries of immigration and cultural exchange. Among the myriad influences that have shaped the unique linguistic landscape of the United States, the impact of Irish settlers stands out.

Irish immigrants have left an indelible mark on American speech patterns, from the distinctive lilt in certain regions to the subtle nuances that echo the Irish linguistic legacy across the nation.

As we traverse the annals of American history, it becomes evident that the story of accents and dialects is intrinsically tied to the waves of immigration that have shaped the nation. From the East Coast to the heartland, Irish settlers left an enduring imprint on local vernaculars, introducing unique phonetic elements and grammatical subtleties. The fusion of Irish speech patterns with existing dialects has given rise to a linguistic tapestry that reflects the intricate interplay of cultures in the United States.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

A new article from the Smithsonian examines how "migration patterns, cultural ties, geographic regions, and class differences all shape speaking patterns" in the United States, including the influx of Irish starting in the 1700s.

The article points out the difference between accents and dialects. An accent refers to how a particular individual or group of people pronounce words. While a dialect involves broader linguistic characteristics beyond just pronunciation. It includes variations in vocabulary, grammar, and syntax. They also comment that while there can be several accents in one area, the influence of immigrants is undeniable.

San Francisco

The article notes that it was the Gold Rush (1848–1855) that "eventually attracted prospectors from all corners of the globe, including Europe, Australia and New Zealand. This international influence is evident in San Francisco, where Irish settlers shaped the 'Mission Brogue,' a vocal pattern in which 'coffee' is enunciated as 'CAWfee.'"

Appalachia

However, the Appalachian Mountains are where things get really interesting. The area of Appalachia encompasses all of West Virginia and parts of a dozen other states, including Kentucky, Virginia, and North Carolina.

It was first populated by the Cherokee Nation, but Appalachia saw its first European inhabitants arrive in 1540. "Waves of white immigrants—among them English, Scottish, Irish, Welsh, Dutch, German and French settlers—followed over the next three centuries," the Smithsonian writes.

"Prior to the Civil War, which started in 1861, many immigrants came to Appalachia to escape political revolts and crop failures in their homelands—chiefly China, Germany and Ireland."

IrishCentral History Love Irish history? Share your favorite stories with other history buffs in the IrishCentral History Facebook group.

The article continues, "The Scots-Irish, a group of lowland Scots who relocated to Northern Ireland in the 17th century and to Appalachia in the 19th and 20th centuries, had a long-lasting influence on their new home region. Modern remnants of the Scots-Irish dialect include 'pronouncing ‘pen’ and ‘pin’ the same way and referring to valleys as ‘bottoms,’' according to Lees-McRae College.

"JSTOR Daily describes Appalachian speech as “quite different from standard American English,” in part because of the historic vocabulary still in circulation. For instance, “britches” refers to “pants,” while “poke” is used for “bag.” Present-day Appalachian grammar is also reflective of Scots-Irish heritage."

Rhoticity in New England

Of course, there are plenty more examples of where the Irish influence can be seen. Irish immigrants, who often have a strong "rhotic" pronunciation in their native accents, influenced the New England region.

This is characterized by the pronounced "r" sound at the end of words and before consonants. For example, the word "car" might be pronounced with a noticeable "r" sound: "cah."

Southern accents

In the Southern United States, particularly in states like Georgia and Alabama, the Irish influence can be detected in the softening or dropping of the "r" sound at the end of words.

This is reminiscent of certain Irish accents. For instance, "car" may be pronounced more like "ca."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Vocabulary and idioms

The Irish have contributed unique vocabulary and idioms that have become part of American English.

For example, the phrase "being on the pig's back" (meaning to be in a fortunate or successful situation) is derived from an Irish expression.

While not region-specific, such phrases have enriched the broader American lexicon.

Northern Cities vowel shift

In cities like Chicago and Detroit, Irish immigration has influenced vowel sounds.

The Northern Cities Vowel Shift, characterized by changes in vowel pronunciation, has been observed in these areas, reflecting a mix of Irish and other linguistic influences.

Expressions and sayings

Certain expressions and sayings with Irish roots have become part of everyday American speech. For example, the phrase "to chance your arm" (meaning to take a risk or make an attempt) originated in Ireland but is used in various regions of the United States.

The linguistic legacy of Irish settlers endures in the diverse ways Americans speak today, serving as a testament to the enduring impact of immigration on the nation's identity. The echoes of Irish influence persist in the melodic turns of phrase, the rhythmic cadences, and the subtle inflections that grace conversations across the country, reminding us that the story of American accents is one of continual evolution and the vibrant interweaving of cultures.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral



* This article was originally published in 2024 and updated in September 2026.