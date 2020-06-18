The Kennedy family remains one of the most storied political dynasties in US history.

Descending from humble Irish roots in Co Wexford, the Kennedy family -and those who have married into it - has gone on to enjoy great success both politically and financially in the US.

Read more: Dark secrets about the Kennedy family you didn’t know

Forbes reported that as of 2015, the Kennedy family, accounting for some 30 individuals, was valued at $1.2 billion. (For comparison, in 2018, the Walton family behind the American department store Wal-Mart, was valued at $152 billion making them the richest family in America.)

In 2017, The International Business Times reported that the Kennedy family’s “lasting wealth is attributed to the fact that Joseph P. Kennedy, who made his fortune in insider trading, tucked the money into dozens of trusts. Those trusts are managed by Joseph P. Kennedy Enterprises, the investment firm headed by Chris Kennedy.”

Presently, the Kennedy family with the highest net worth who is still alive is considered to be Caroline Kennedy, with a staggering estimated net worth of $250 million.

Read more: JFK's words remind us of the true meaning of St. Patrick's Day

Below, TheRichest has compiled a list of Kennedy family members who they believe to have the highest net worths.

Jean Kennedy Smith

Estimated net worth: $100,000-$1 million

12

The late Jean Kennedy Smith, sister to President John F. Kennedy, was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph P. Kennedy and Rose Fitzgerald. She served as the US Ambassador to Ireland from 1993 - 1998 during the Clinton presidency.

Conor Kennedy

Estimated net worth: $10 million

12

Conor Kennedy is the son of Robert Kennedy, Jr, and his second wife Mary Robinson. The young Kennedy briefly dated pop star Taylor Swift, and in 2017, was arrested in Aspen, Colorado following a bar fight in which he was allegedly defending his friend from homophobic comments.

Joseph P. Kennedy III

Estimated net worth: $43 million (as of 2016)

12

Massachusetts Democratic Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy, III is the grandson of the late Robert 'Bobby' F. Kennedy.

Edward ‘Ted’ Kennedy

Estimated net worth: $49 million

12

The late Massachusetts Senator Edward 'Ted' Kennedy is often fondly remembered as the 'lion' of the Senate. He was the brother to both President John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, who were both assassinated in the 1960s.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Estimated net worth: $50 million

12

Jackie Kennedy was the widow of President John F. Kennedy and mother to the couple's three children. She later remarried to Aristotle Onassis, an extremely wealthy Greek shipping magnate.

President John F. Kennedy

Estimated net worth: $100 million

12

President John F. Kennedy was the first person of Irish Catholic descent to become president of the United States, as well as the first US President to visit Ireland while in office. He was famously assassinated in November 1963 in Dallas, Texas during his first presidential term.

Maria Shriver

Estimated net worth: $100 million

12

The daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Maria Shriver is currently a Special Anchor with NBC News and founder of the Women's Alzheimer's Movement.

John F. Kennedy, Jr

Estimated net worth: $100 million

12

John F. Kennedy, Jr, the son of the late President John F. Kennedy, was a lawyer and founder of the magazine 'George' before his tragic death in 1999.

Caroline Kennedy

Estimated net worth: $250 million

12

Caroline Kennedy, eldest and only surviving child of President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, is a lawyer and author who served as the US Ambassador to Japan between 2013 and 2017.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Estimated net worth: $400 million

12

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California, is associated with the Kennedy family after having been married to Maria Shriver, daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver. Arnold and Maria divorced in 2011 after 25 years of marriage.

Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr

Estimated net worth: $200 + million (not adjusted for inflation)

12

The grandson of four Irish immigrants, Joseph Patrick Kennedy is considered the source of the Kennedy family's lasting fortunes. Aside from being a successful businessman and investor, Kennedy, Sr. served as the US Ambassador to Great Britain between 1938 and 1940. He and his wife had nine children, including President John F. Kennedy.

* Originally published in June 2019.