Acknowledging that this St. Patrick’s Day feels very different, Guinness has shared a powerful message of care and resilience, and pledged to donate $500,000 to help communities where they live, work, and celebrate during this difficult time.

St. Patrick’s Day this year is going to feel very different, with parades canceled and wise calls for social distancing and isolation. On a day that usually brings us all together, a day on which everyone can be a little Irish, we’re going to have to be apart - though we can of course still celebrate safely and carefully.

Guinness has released a powerful message acknowledging all of this, highlighting our collective resilience, and encouraging us to look out for one another. The moving, minute and a half long video, features footage from St. Patrick’s Days past and a reminder of what really matters - both on St. Patrick’s Day and every day.

“We know that St. Patrick’s Day feels different this year,” Guinness said in a statement about the video. “But we’ve been around for 260 years and learned over time that we’re pretty tough when we stick together. However you choose to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, stay safe and be good to one another. Guinness today is committing $500,000 through our Guinness Gives Back Fund to help communities where we live, work and celebrate.”

In response to the question “So what do you really need for some St. Paddy’s Day cheer?” the video recommends: “A pint? Sure, we’ll take one. Some corned beef? Yeah, if you’re offering. Irish music? We’ll sing along. A big parade? Don’t worry, we’ll march again. On St. Patrick’s Day, we’re all Irish, but let’s not forget that every day we’re all human.”

It concludes with a reminder to watch out for each other and be safe, and recognizes the challenges those on the frontlines and those in the service industry are facing right now:

“When you raise a pint of Guinness, also remember to raise each other up. Be good to one another, celebrate safely, thank the ones protecting us. And now or later, don’t forget to stop in and say hi to all of our friends in the pubs and bars. As for us? We signed a 9,000 year lease on our brewery a while back, so we’re not going anywhere. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

Feeling proud to be Irish and raising each other up - that’s really what St. Patrick’s Day is all about.

If you’re over the age of 21, you can also help out by participating in Guinness’ Stache for Charity campaign. From now through March 31, 2020, share photos of your stache – whether self-grown and groomed, drawn-on, or Guinness-enhanced – on social media with @GuinnessUS using #StacheForCharity, and Guinness will donate $1 (up to $100,000) to the Guinness Gives Back Fund in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

