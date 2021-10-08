Guinness US reconnects with its Irish roots in this inspiring football commercial and reminds us that good things are in our grasp.

The television commercial created by the famous brewing company will leave you with a smile on your face and maybe a craving for a pint of the black stuff!

Former Fighting Irish quarterback Joe Montana features in the Guinness US commercial, while a cover of the catchy 1999 song "Praise You" plays in the background.

The football icon recites powerful and inspiring Irish blessings such as "may the sun shine warm upon your face", and reminds us that we've come a long way together and now good things are in our grasp.

We’ve come a long, long way together… and now good things are in our grasp. pic.twitter.com/7R0qLcQeK0 — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) October 2, 2021

"On a trip with my family to Ireland, I fell in love with Guinness. A perfect pint is lighter and more delicious than I ever imagined," Montana previously said in an interview.

Guinness US is currently running a seven-year collaboration with Notre Dame Fighting Irish, uniting two Irish institutions, and raising a Guinness toast to honor the Irish faithful – whether you're Irish by blood or in spirit.

The brewing company is also the official beer of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and fans can enjoy this weekend game and relive their favorite football memories with the special edition Notre Dame 8-packs of Guinness Draught cans, which can be found across select U.S. markets, including Indiana, New York, Chicago and Boston.

You can keep up to date with the latest news from Guinness US on their Twitter. Always drink responsibly.