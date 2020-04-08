Guinness expert’s step-by-step tutorial to ensure you get the best flavor out of your Guinness Draught.

The experts at Guinness shared some top tips for those who chose to stay at home rather than venturing out to their favorite Irish pub. Even if you're enjoying a Guinness at home there's no reason you can’t enjoy a perfect pint of Guinness Draught.

The experts from Guinness have put together a guide on how to get the best out of your can of Guinness Draught.

Of course, everyone is familiar with the Guinness Draught “two-part” pour but is there a different technique when it comes to a can?

Here, right from the experts at Guinness, a step-by-step tutorial to ensure you're getting the best flavor out of your Guinness Draught:

First, start with a clean, dry glass. Pour the Guinness Draught into a glass tilted at 45 degrees, until it is three-quarters full. Allow the surge to settle before filling the glass completely to the top. Your perfect pint, complete with its creamy white head, is then ready to drink.

At home, you should let the can chill for at least 3 hours before pouring the contents of the can into a large glass in one smooth action.

Guinness Draught tasting notes

Aroma: Sweet smelling with a coffee and malty nose

Flavor: Perfect balance of bitter and sweet with malt and roast characters

Palate: Smooth, creamy and balanced

ABV: 4.2% ABV

Appearance: Distinctively dark, with a rich creamy head

The story of Guinness Draught

Guinness’ most iconic beer was developed in 1959 and launched as a celebration of the 200 year anniversary of Arthur Guinness signing his 9,000-year lease. It established itself as the top-selling Guinness beer with lightning speed. Drinkers were instantly drawn to its complexity and bold combination of flavors.

Guinness brewers were the first to introduce the combination of nitrogen and carbon dioxide to draught beer. The result was Guinness Draught, famous for its smooth velvety texture and unique surge and settle.

Intrigued by the Guinness experts Guinness Draught guide we decided to take a look at the frequently asked questions about the world-famous stout.

What is the widget – and how does it work?

Glad you asked. The widget is a plastic molded device that sits on the top of the contents of each can of Guinness Draught. When the can is opened, a small amount of beer and nitrogen, trapped in the widget, is forced out through the beer, which creates the famous creamy head that you find on a pint of Guinness Draught served in a pub. The widget gives Guinness Draught in cans the taste and texture of a pub-poured pint at home. In Guinness Draught in bottles, the clever little 'rocket' widget floats free in the beer to refresh the creamy head of your Guinness Draught with each swig you take from the bottle.

Why is the head of Guinness Draught creamy white?

The creamy white head is created from the 'initiation' and 'surging' of bubbles of nitrogen and carbon dioxide gas as the beer is poured. It's actually the nitrogen that causes the tight white creamy head.

