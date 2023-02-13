Guinness Storehouse is about more than the world’s most famous beer and being the most visited tourist attraction in Ireland, it is also about enjoying fun times with friends and family, a pint and some great food!

This Super Bowl Sunday why not try some of these wonderful party food recipes directly from Dublin's Guinness Storehouse?

The dishes below were created to showcase the complex and distinctive flavors of the beer and were exclusively available at Guinness Storehouse for St. Patrick’s Day 2017 and now you can enjoy them at home.

So, if you’re having a Super Bowl Party or trying to come up with some original canapes for a fancy soiree why not whip up a few batches of these conversation starters? They’ll definitely get the party started and, on top of that, they’re delicious.

Guinness Storehouse beef daube bonbons

Ingredients

- Beef cheeks (approx. 1 ½ kg)

- Beef stock

- Rosemary/thyme

- 1 325ml bottle of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

- 2 bay leaves

- 2 tbsp. of tomato puree

- 2 cloves of garlic • 1 diced red chili

- 1 onion finely diced

- Bunch coriander

Method

- Trim the beef so that all the fat is removed

- In a hot pan, seal the beef well on all sides-

- Place the beef into a deep pot with the beef stock with all the other ingredients and slow cook for 4 hours or until the beef is tender

- When the beef has cooked, take it out of the stock and keep warm

- In a pan sweat off the onion, garlic and chili before adding to the beef

- Add the chopped coriander and mix it together. Correct the seasoning

- Roll into mini balls and coat them with bread crumbs before leaving to set in the fridge for 23 hours

- Deep fry at 170C for 2-3 minutes and serve

Guinness Storehouse pigs in a blanket

Ingredients

- 1kg of sausage meat with chili

- 1 sheet of puff pastry

- 1 egg

- Tbsp. cream

- 50g sesame seeds

- 20g poppy seeds

- Rock salt to sprinkle

Method

- Place the pastry flat on a table and pipe the sausage meat onto the pastry, leaving space to wrap the pastry over the meat

- Fold the pastry around the sausage meat to form the roll

- Cut the sausage roll to the size you want and egg wash the top with the egg and cream

- Sprinkle on the sesame seeds, poppy seeds & rock salt

- Bake for 12-15 minutes at 200C until golden brown.

* Originally published in 2017, updated in Feb 2023.