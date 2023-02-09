Guinness and short ribs? This Super Bowl Sunday recipe may be one of our most mouthwatering yet!

If corned beef and cabbage or Irish stew aren't exactly your scene for St. Patrick's Day OR Super Bowl Sunday while we're at it, why don't you mix this traditional American dish of short ribs with the perfect Irish ingredient of Guinness? Your tastebuds are sure to thank you!

Guinness braised short ribs recipe

Cook time: 2.5 hours

Prep time: 45 minutes

Yield: 12 (1 1/2 lb.) short ribs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Ingredients:

1 quart beef stock

2 cups tomato juice

2 cans Guinness draught beer

2 carrots, diced

4 celery stalks, diced

2 chopped onions

4 sprigs of fresh thyme

12 (1 1/2 pound) bone-in short ribs

Canola oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Season short ribs generously with salt and pepper.

Coat your pot with canola oil and pan-sear short ribs in batches.

When the meat is seared to an amber-brown color, transfer to a roasting pan.

In the same pot, sauté carrots, onions, and celery for 5 to 8 minutes then transfer to the roasting pan.

Add two cans of Guinness draught to deglaze the pot over medium heat.

Pour this liquid over the short ribs in your roasting pan.

Add beef stock, tomato juice, and fresh thyme to the roasting pan and cover tightly with foil.

Place meat into pre-heated oven and braise for 2 to 2.5 hours.

The short ribs will slightly pull away from the bone when cooked.

Ribs vary in size so cook times may differ.

Remove short ribs from the roasting pan and transfer to a plate to rest.

Strain the remaining liquid and divide in half.

Pour one half of the liquid into a saucepan and reduce over medium/high heat and reduce to create a sauce.

When ready to serve, simmer short ribs in the second half of your liquid until tender, approximately 15 minutes.

Spoon sauce reduction over the short ribs and serve with horseradish mashed potatoes and sautéed Brussels sprout leaves.

Horseradish mashed potatoes

Ingredients:

6 russet potatoes, peeled and quartered

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup heavy cream

3 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons horseradish

Method:

In a large heavy pot, cover potatoes with cold salted water. Simmer uncovered over medium heat for 10-15 minutes until tender.

Drain potatoes, then push through a ricer or mash well while potatoes are still warm.

Add butter, cream, and horseradish to potatoes and stir.

Season with salt and pepper and serve hot.

Enjoy!

* Originally published in 2016. Updated in 2023.