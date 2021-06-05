If you approach it with the right frame of mind, sipping a pint of Guinness Draught can be a mindfulness experience in and of itself.

Observe colors changing in the pint as it settles, the bubbles mysteriously rising instead of sinking. Feel the coolness and the heft of the glass in your hand, the slight condensation collecting on the outside. Raise it to your lips and take a sip. Notice the feeling as the creamy top touches your lips, and the way the taste and the texture change as you get to the "black stuff."

Now, how does it taste?

Allow us to clarify that question - how would you describe the taste of Guinness Draught beyond just "delicious"?

Every good Guinness connoisseur should know their Guinness Draught tasting notes. Guinness has a malty sweetness and a hoppy bitterness, with notes of coffee and chocolate. A roasted flavor also comes through, courtesy of the roasted unmalted barley that goes into its brewing. It has a sweet nose, with hints of malt breaking through, and its palate is smooth, creamy, and balanced. Velvety, you might even say, if asked about the mouthfeel.

There you have it. The next time you're (responsibly!) enjoying a pint or two at your local pub, you can impress your friends with your Guinness smarts.

Sláinte!

