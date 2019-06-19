What foods pair well with Guinness? From smoked salmon to short ribs we put together a list of foods that will compliment your tall, frothy, chilled pint Guinness.

When you think of Guinness your usual picture an Irish pub and friends gathered doing what Irish do best – telling stories and having fun. What you might forget, however, is that in pubs in Ireland you’ll find real Irish food like no other, perfect for pairing with your pint of Guinness.

Whether you’re just having a quick bite or sitting down to a celebratory meal with friends and family here are some ideas of delicious snacks and nourishing meals to eat alongside Guinness.

Here is the list of the top ten things that go with a Guinness:

Salmon

This fish is abundant in Ireland and also packed full of nutrients and oils. Paired with Guinness its most definitely a superfood and a staple of most pub menus.

Oysters on the half shell

This delectable seafood, well known for its aphrodisiac quality, is native to the Emerald Isle and known as “Ostrea Edulis”. Oyster aficionados famously gather at the Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival each year in late September and enjoy a pint of Guinness or even a “Black Velvet” cocktail with these treats.

Fish and Chips

This traditional comfort food goes well with a pint. The tasty treat of a battered or bread-crumbed piece of fish (traditionally cod) accompanied by deep-fried chips dates all the way back to 1858.

In our opinion, the Irish chipper (fast food takeaway) has perfected the art. Remember your tartare sauce and lashings of salt and vinegar on the chips.

Soda bread

Soft wheat flour, bread, soda, salt, and buttermilk are used in the creation of this Irish staple food.

Top it with smoked salmon, good Irish cheddar cheese or simply some good Irish butter and strawberry jam. A comforting favorite to any Irish person.

Kidney Pie

Also referred to as “steak and kidney pie” this scrumptious pastry is filled with gravy, fried onion, diced kidney (ox, lamb, or pork) and diced beef. The gravy is a salted beef broth seasoned with Worcestershire sauce and black pepper.

Short Ribs

Of course, it’s common knowledge that beef goes famously well with Guinness and these beef pieces are more tender and meatier than pork spare ribs. Short ribs are a cut of beef taken from the brisket, chuck, plate, or rib areas of beef cattle and they are just melt-in-your-mouth awesome with a pint.

Shepherd’s pie

This delicious dish is basically a casserole with a foundation of vegetables and meat (beef, mutton, lamb) topped with mash potatoes and then baked.

The perfect meal to share with a hungry hoard!

Beef stew

Of course! This is a go-to Irish traditional meal dating back centuries. This hearty meal consisting of succulent beef, a rich, beefy broth, and fork-tender vegetables goes well with Ireland’s favorite, Guinness.

And the most important element to any meal… friends

To quote a popular Irish drinking toast :

“In all this world, why I do think

There are five reasons why we drink:

Good friends,

good wine,

lest we be dry

and any other reason why.”

Perhaps you have your own meal or snack that you enjoy with your Guinness. Whatever floats your boat we would like to hear about it. Please share your succulent suggestions with us.

* Originally published in March 2019.