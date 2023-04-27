Six politicians were bestowed a special edition bottle of Kirker Whiskey's "The Spirit of Agreement," which was blended in honor of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast this month.

Only six bottles of the Irish whiskey were made available, with each bottle given to leaders who visited Northern Ireland to mark the anniversary of the agreement.

The blended malt Irish whiskey has been aged for 25 years and is presented in a bespoke wooden box.

Kirker Irish whiskey curator Richard Ryan said in a statement: "This is a monumental occasion in Northern Ireland and it made sense as a Belfast-based blending company to celebrate this 25th anniversary with our own unique release of a 25-year-old blended malt Irish whiskey.

"We’re proud that our whiskey emulates the principles of the Good Friday Agreement – each expression has its own history but together they harmonize to create something even more wonderful."

The ‘Spirits of Agreement’ whiskey presentation boxes were presented by the team at the renowned Hasting Hotels in Belfast during their stay. Recipients from the US included US President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Senator George Mitchell, as well as former UK prime minister Tony Blair.

All six figures were in Belfast in April to mark the 25th anniversary of the agreement, which was signed on April 10, 1998.

The Good Friday Agreement is largely responsible for bringing 30 years of violence to an end in Northern Ireland. Clinton, Blair, and Mithcell played hugely influential roles in the signing of the agreement, while Biden has continued to support the document throughout his career.