Former US President Bill Clinton was pictured having a pint at The Guildhall Taphouse in Derry, Northern Ireland on Tuesday, April 18.

“No words,” the Derry pub said in a social media post on Wednesday featuring pictures of Clinton raising a pint of Guinness.

“President Bill Clinton visited yesterday to have a stout with everyone.

“He even gave it the seal of approval.

“What a surreal occasion. Well done to everyone for making him feel so welcome in the pub.”

Angel Ureña, Clinton's spokesman, also shared footage of the former President in the Guildhall Taphouse on Tuesday:

Also on hand on Tuesday was Colum Eastwood, the head of Northern Ireland's Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), who afterward tweeted a picture with Clinton captioned simply: "Sláinte, Mr President."

Eastwood also said that it was a "privilege" to welcome Clinton back to Derry, adding, "Built on his longstanding friendship with John Hume, President Clinton has always been an ally to the people of Derry and I know that he will continue to make the case for a peace & prosperity dividend for our people."

Clinton was in Derry on Tuesday to deliver a keynote address during the “Making Hope and History Rhyme” event hosted by the John and Pat Hume Foundation at The Guildhall.

The event was a tribute to Good Friday Agreement key negotiators John Hume, the founder of the SDLP, and David Trimble, the former head of the UUP. In 1998, the duo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts.

Rachel Hume, granddaughter to John and Pat Hume, introduced Clinton during the event saying: “Because of you, an entire nation gets to live a happier more hopeful reality.

"Because of you, my generation enjoy peace and security we often taken for granted."

In his remarks, Clinton said: "Most of you here were born after the Good Friday Agreement. But it was your future that John Hume and David Trimble were talking about. I promise they were, we talked about it many times.

"They were thinking about those of you who weren't here then.

"You have inherited a freedom to pursue your dreams instead of reliving your parents' nightmares.

"You are talented, energetic, creative, more focused on what unites you and your neighbors than what divides you.

"You are the hope, not just of Northern Ireland, but of places divided all over the world today."

The former US president went on to say: "Earlier today, we were discussing what it would take to get Stormont back up and I think that's important.

“Based on what I’ve heard, it can fairly easily be done if we want to, but you can always find an excuse to say no.

“If you’re having a fight in your home, you can always find an excuse to say no.

"If you’re struggling with any kind of relationship or struggle, you can always find an excuse to say no; getting to yes is humanity’s great trial and great goal.

“The people we honor today got to yes.”

Clinton paid tribute to Hume and Trimble, saying that they “put their careers and lives on the line” for peace.

“I loved and admired them both," Clinton said. "For what they stood for is alive in your lives.

"Now you, like them, must decide what to do about it."

Clinton, who arrived in Northern Ireland earlier this week, went on to deliver another keynote address on Wednesday, April 19 at Queen's University Belfast for the Agreement 25 conference marking 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.