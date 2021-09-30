Ireland's food board Bord Bia’s National Potato Day 2021 will take place on Oct 1. The annual celebration honors one of Ireland’s favorite foods, the delicious potato!

This year Bord Bia is showing consumers that when it comes to delicious meals; “it all starts with potatoes”. Whether it’s a warming potato curry after a hike, a nutritious potato salad after yoga, or a shepherd's pie for a mid-week family meal, potatoes can suit all lifestyles.

Bord Bia is encouraging the public to get involved on #NationalPotatoDay by joining the conversation online @bordbia and enjoying a delicious potato recipe, like one of these three quick and tasty dishes:

Potatoes are naturally gluten-free, fat-free, and are a nutritional powerhouse, containing carbohydrates, fiber (even more so when eaten with the skin-on), and Vitamin C - ideal for all diets and life stages!

Cajun-spiced chicken potato hash recipe

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

- 4 medium Rooster potatoes (approximately 600g)

- 2 tbsp. rapeseed or olive oil

- 4 large chicken thighs, quartered (or use two chicken breasts sliced into large pieces, if preferred)

- 120g chorizo, cut into 1 cm-thick slices

- 2 onions, peeled and thinly sliced

- 2 red peppers, seeded and thinly sliced

- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

- 4 tsp. Cajun seasoning

- 2x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

- 400ml chicken stock

- Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

- Cut the raw potatoes into 2 cm cubes and season the chicken with salt and pepper.

- Heat the oil in a small frying pan and brown the seasoned chicken for about 3 minutes on each side, until golden and crispy. Remove from the pan and add the chorizo. Cook for several minutes until crispy.

- Lower the heat and add the onions to the pan, cooking for about 10 minutes until soft. Add the peppers, garlic and Cajun seasoning and cook for another 5 minutes.

- Then, add the potatoes, tomatoes, chicken and stock and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes, checking that the chicken is cooked through. Season to taste before serving.

Pan-seared cod with potatoes and chorizo recipe

This flavorsome dinner recipe is perfect for a midweek pick-me-up and is on the table in 30 minutes!

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

- 2 medium Rooster potatoes (approximately 400g)

- 4 x 150g cod fillets, skin removed

- 1 tbsp. rapeseed or olive oil

- 100g chorizo, finely chopped

- ½ tsp. smoked paprika

- 1 red pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

- 150g spinach, roughly chopped

- Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

- Preheat your oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

- Peel and cut the potatoes into cubes. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil. Add the cubed potatoes and cook until tender, drain.

- Place a large frying pan over medium-high heat, season the cod fillets with salt and freshly ground pepper, and rub the oil all over.

- Pan fry for 5 minutes, transfer to an oven tray and cook in the oven for about 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of your cod.

- Meanwhile, in the same pan, add the chorizo and a little more oil if required.

- Cook the chorizo over medium heat until the fat is released, next add the potatoes and sprinkle with the paprika. Continue frying until the potatoes start to crisp on the edges, stirring every so often.

- Add the peppers and spinach, cover with a lid, turn the heat down and cook until the chard wilts.

- Divide the potato and chorizo mixture between your plates, top with the cod, and serve.

- This dish works wonderfully well with haddock, hake, and all other white fish.

Potato cakes with broccoli and cheddar recipe

Potato cakes are a great way to use leftover mash and can be made ahead of time and frozen. Enjoy as a snack, or top with different ingredients for a tasty meal at any time.

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

- 500g (leftover) mashed potatoes (approximately 4 Rooster potatoes)

- Cold-pressed rapeseed oil, for cooking

- 1 head of broccoli, chopped into florets

- 50 g of cress

- 60g cheddar, grated

- 3 large eggs, beaten

- 100g breadcrumbs

- Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

- Heat a splash of oil in a saucepan over low heat.

- Add the broccoli and season well.

- Cook for 20 minutes until the broccoli is soft and caramelized.

- Remove from the pan and chop into small pieces.

- Combine the broccoli, Cheddar, potatoes, eggs and one-third of the breadcrumbs.

- Season well, then combine and shape into patties.

- Place the remaining breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl.

- Toss the broccoli and potato cakes in the breadcrumbs to coat.

- Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 1, 140°C (375°F). Place a large baking tray in the oven to keep warm.

- Heat a thin layer of oil in a large, heavy-based pan over medium heat. Working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, cook the broccoli and potato cakes for 2-3 minutes per side until browned.

- Transfer the finished cakes to the tray in the oven to keep warm while you cook the remainder.

- Serve warm.