We know it's a stereotype but the Irish really do love potatoes so much so that the humble spud had quite an influence on its language.

Editor’s note: Seachtain na Gaeilge, celebrated from March 1 - 17, 2020, is an international Irish language festival and one of the biggest celebrations of our native language and culture that takes place each year in Ireland and in many other countries. IrishCentral, with offices in Dublin and New York, is delighted to celebrate it with them this year check out our Irish language stories here.

The potato, for better or worse, has played a major role in Irish life and as such, despite being a vegetable, it’s had quite an influence on Irish culture and even on the Irish language.

Such was the relationship between the people of Ireland and the lowly spud that a simple search of the Irish terminology database téarma.ie will uncover no fewer than 90 different terms involving the word potato (though, granted, not all completely linked to the edible kind).

The need for greater speed was obviously important when discussing potatoes as several concepts relating to the food that would require a phrase or string of words to describe in English are mashed down to one-word terms in Irish.

The main Irish word for potato is “práta” (prawh-tah) and it’s this word that is used most of the time. There are loads of other options, however, if you wish to be more precise.

We take a look at some of the most spud-tacular words.

1. Paidrín (pad-reen)

Meaning: very tiny potato

14



Sadly, the word paidrín is also the Irish term for the rosary. Could this be a reflection on your need for a prayer if your potato crop turned out to be small?

2. Sliomach (shli-muck)

Meaning: very wet potato

14



Even the sound of this word makes us think of something mushy.

3. Creachán (cray-cawn) / Sceidín (shced-een) / Póirín (pour-een)

Meaning: very small potato

14



The term “creach” by itself means a loss or a pity, perhaps another nod to the need for large potatoes. “Póirín” can also mean “small round stone.”

4. Caldar (kal-dar) / Peil (pell)/ Cnap (k-nop)

Meaning: very big potato.

14



“Peil” is also the Irish for football and if you add “caldar” before the words “fir” or “mná,” you can describe a big, robust man or woman.

5. Ionam (Un-um)

Meaning: Sweet potato

14



The sweet potato can also be called by its more literal term “práta milis” (milis meaning sweet) or práta Spáinneach (meaning Spanish potato).

6. Dradairnín (Drad-arh-neen / Screamhachóir (shcrave-a-core)

Meaning: small useless potato

14



The Irish were obviously very concerned with the potato crop turning out small and unusable.

7. Práta Breac (prawh-tah brak)

Meaning: semi-rotten potato

14



8. Sceallóga (shkal-og-gah)

Meaning: French fries (or chips in Ireland)

14



9. Sceallán (shkal-awhn) / Scoilteán (skull-tawn)

Meaning: potato set

day 10 of growing a potato plant in my locker. making progress! #DailyPotatoUpdate pic.twitter.com/eDpAlWn7UN — megan (@parodymegan) November 10, 2015

A potato set is a potato or a part of a potato used as a seed.

10. Brioscáin (bris-kawn) / Criospaí (chris-pee)

Meaning: potato chips (crisps in Ireland)

14



11. Smoladh (smul-ah) / Dúchan (doo-can)

Meaning: potato blight / disease.

14



Smoladh is the term used to describe a potato disease now, but dúchan is a more historical term used to describe the blight that hit potato crops in Ireland in the 1840s and was blamed for the Great Hunger.

12. Langán (lan-gawn) / Scealbhóir (shcel-vore) / Logán (log-awn)

Meaning: portion of potato left after removing sets.

14



These three terms refers solely to the part of the potato that is left once a part has been taken away to be used as a seed.

13. Falcaire (fal-k-ra)

Meaning: old seed-potato.

14



A seed potato is a potato that has been planted and used for the production of seeds (like a potato set). Falcaire specifically refers to the potato once is has been used for this purpose.

14. Brúitín (brew-teen)

Meaning: mashed potato.

14



“Brú” means to force or to put pressure on.

15. Sámhaí (saw-vee)

Meaning: couch potato.

Looking forward to being a couch potato tonight. pic.twitter.com/m89GRqUGv7 — Corkers Crisps (@CorkersCrisps) November 12, 2015

Ok, so this is not an exact description of a potato but we still thought it was a cool word. Use it on any lazy bones who can’t get up from the couch and see their looks of confusion.

H/T: tearma.ie

* Originally published in 2015.